GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scientists in Vienna and Beijing create world's first nuclear clocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Scientists in Vienna and Beijing create world's first nuclear clocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Science technology

Scientists in Vienna and Beijing create world's first nuclear clocks

By Will Dunham

Breakthrough in Nuclear Timekeeping Technology

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Scientific teams working separately in Vienna and Beijing have developed the world's first two operating nuclear clocks in what they are calling an important advance in timekeeping that promises wide-ranging practical applications and offers a new tool to investigate fundamental physics.

The Evolution of Atomic Clocks

The two devices represent the next generation of atomic clocks, the ultra-accurate timekeeping machines first created in 1949. The two research teams, describing their achievements on Wednesday in scientific papers published in the journal Nature, said nuclear clocks have the potential to outperform the best conventional atomic clocks, but do not do so yet.

How Nuclear Clocks Work

They are called nuclear clocks not because they are powered by nuclear fusion or fission, as a layman might surmise, but because time is calculated by monitoring how light — a high-powered laser — interacts with the nucleus of an atom. The nuclear clocks both are based on a form, or isotope, of the element thorium, called thorium-229, trapped in solid-state calcium fluoride crystals.

Independent Achievements in Vienna and Beijing

"The two teams worked independently and reached operating thorium-229 nuclear clocks at the same time, using different experimental approaches. I think this is very encouraging because it shows that the concept is robust and not dependent on one particular technical implementation," said physicist Shiqian Ding of Tsinghua University in China, who helped lead the team behind the Beijing clock.

"The creation of a nuclear clock was something that physicists dreamt of for almost 50 years. In my team, we have been working towards this goal since 2008," said physicist Thorsten Schumm of TU Wien in Austria, who helped lead the team behind the Vienna clock.

Potential Applications and Advantages

Future Uses of Nuclear Clocks

Schumm said he envisions uses for nuclear clocks in areas such as satellite-based navigation, synchronization of data transfer, surveying and metrology, which is the study of measurement and its practical applications.

Comparison with Conventional Atomic Clocks

Conventional atomic clocks measure time by using lasers or microwaves to make subatomic particles called electrons jump back and forth between two energy levels in an atom's shell, using elements such as cesium or strontium. The new nuclear clocks measure time by using lasers to make subatomic particles called protons and neutrons jump back and forth between energy levels inside the nucleus of an atom, in this case thorium-229.

Improved Accuracy Potential

The idea is that tracking these transitions inside the atomic nucleus might attain even higher levels of accuracy than tracking them in electrons because an atomic nucleus is much smaller than the shell surrounding it where electrons reside.

Challenges and Next Steps

PERFECTING THE TECHNOLOGY

Schumm said the nuclear clock is still "far from its target performance," with the researchers looking to perfect the technology.

"What is really nice here: the Vienna clock has slightly better thorium crystals — higher concentration, better optical properties — while the Beijing team has a stronger laser. So already by putting these components together, we can build a significantly better clock," Schumm said.

Current Capabilities and Future Promise

The best conventional atomic clocks can go billions of years losing or gaining only one second. This ultra-accuracy has been vital for applications such as global navigation satellite systems and internet, cellular and fiber-optic communications. The researchers think nuclear clocks, once perfected, may do the job even better and can be built to be less bulky and delicate.

Exploring Fundamental Physics

Probing the Universe with Nuclear Clocks

The nuclear clocks offer promise in probing fundamental physics. The Vienna team demonstrated that their clock could carry out a precision physics experiment, as they sought to detect dark matter, a crucial component of the cosmos that to date has eluded observation. The experiment did not in fact detect dark matter but the nuclear clock performed at the level of the best atomic clocks.

Unlocking New Scientific Frontiers

"It gives access to a whole new physics universe," Schumm said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Two independent teams—one in Vienna under Thorsten Schumm (TU Wien) and one in Beijing under Shiqian Ding (Tsinghua)—have independently achieved operating nuclear clocks using lasers to probe thorium‑229 nuclei embedded in solid-state calcium fluoride crystals, as confirmed in Nature‑published papers. (nature.com)
  • These nuclear clocks measure time by inducing transitions in the nucleus (protons and neutrons) rather than in the electron shell, potentially enabling greater precision and robustness than conventional atomic clocks; although they don’t yet exceed atomic clock accuracy, both teams see clear paths to improvement. (nature.com)
  • Beyond timekeeping, nuclear clocks open new frontiers in precision metrology and fundamental physics: they may aid in navigation, data synchronization, probing dark matter, and testing whether fundamental constants vary over space and time. (nist.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a nuclear clock?
A nuclear clock is a timekeeping device that measures time by tracking energy transitions within the nucleus of an atom, specifically using thorium-229, rather than transitions in electrons.
How do nuclear clocks differ from atomic clocks?
Nuclear clocks use lasers to track transitions inside the atomic nucleus, while atomic clocks measure transitions in electrons. This potentially offers even higher accuracy.
What practical uses could nuclear clocks have?
Potential applications include satellite-based navigation, data synchronization, surveying, metrology, and fundamental physics research.
Have nuclear clocks surpassed atomic clocks in accuracy?
Not yet. While promising, current nuclear clocks have not yet outperformed the best conventional atomic clocks, but researchers are working to improve them.
What scientific advancements could nuclear clocks enable?
Nuclear clocks could be used to probe fundamental physics, such as detecting dark matter and improving precision experiments in measurement science.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Apollo submits non-binding bid for German energy firm Uniper, sources say

Exclusive-Apollo submits non-binding bid for German energy firm Uniper, sources say

Image for Porsche braces for era of lower sales as it leans in to luxury

Porsche braces for era of lower sales as it leans in to luxury

Image for Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval

Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval

Image for Spanish unions call general strike for November 11, weeks before snap election

Spanish unions call general strike for November 11, weeks before snap election

Image for Lebanon's Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced, sources say

Lebanon's Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced, sources say

Image for Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Image for UK 30-year gilt yields hit 28-year high in global selloff
UK 30-year gilt yields hit 28-year high in global selloff
Image for Canada's Weston family buys UK pharmacy chain Boots for $8.9 billion
Canada's Weston family buys UK pharmacy chain Boots for $8.9 billion
Image for IEA, EU discuss proposed oil, diesel stocks release, sources say
IEA, EU discuss proposed oil, diesel stocks release, sources say
Image for Pfizer to cut around 330 jobs in Italy
Pfizer to cut around 330 jobs in Italy
Image for Revolut will cover costs for customers hit by data hack, Western Europe CEO says
Revolut will cover costs for customers hit by data hack, Western Europe CEO says
Image for World shares, euro slide as energy shock, fiscal worries bite
World shares, euro slide as energy shock, fiscal worries bite
Image for Farage's Reform UK admits failings over donations but denies breaking law
Farage's Reform UK admits failings over donations but denies breaking law
Image for Russian supermarket staff applaud Germany's Schroeder in new board role
Russian supermarket staff applaud Germany's Schroeder in new board role
Image for Bezos quip, Ive design shaped Ferrari's Luce EV, Elkann says
Bezos quip, Ive design shaped Ferrari's Luce EV, Elkann says
Image for French lawmakers spare pensioners from cuts as budget review begins
French lawmakers spare pensioners from cuts as budget review begins
Image for Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project
Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project
View All Finance Posts