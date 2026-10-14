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Southern Italy faces risk of fuel shortages as Ilva protests impact Eni refinery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Southern Italy faces risk of fuel shortages as Ilva protests impact Eni refinery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Energy Italy Industrial Action

Ilva Labour Dispute Triggers Fuel Shortages Across Southern Italy’s Eni Network

Labour Dispute and Its Impact on Fuel Supplies

Background of the Ilva Steelworks Dispute

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A labour dispute over the future of Italy's troubled former Ilva steelworks is threatening fuel supplies across parts of southern Italy after protesters disrupted operations at ENI's refinery in the city of Taranto.

Union Actions and Worker Protests

Trade unions representing former Ilva workers on Tuesday announced a further 48 hours of strike action, protesting against a government plan that they say leaves thousands of employees facing prolonged reliance on furlough schemes rather than a long-term industrial solution.

Wider Disruption Beyond the Steel Plant

The unrest widened beyond the steel plant in Taranto when protesters blockaded access to Eni's nearby refinery, a fuel hub serving the southern regions of Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria.

Fuel Shortages at Service Stations and Airports

Eni said late on Tuesday that more than 50 of its roughly 300 service stations supplied by the refinery had run out of fuel, while its Enilive unit had declared fuel shortages at the airports of Bari and Brindisi.

Potential Shutdown of Refinery Units

The energy group warned that prolonged disruption to supplies of technical gases and other materials needed to run the plant could force a controlled shutdown of refinery units.

Aviation Fuel Restrictions and Airport Operations

Initial aviation notices warning of low Jet A1 fuel stocks were later upgraded to say fuel was unavailable at Bari and Brindisi, except for limited supplies reserved for emergency, rescue, hospital and state flights, with restrictions set to remain in place until October 16.

Airport authorities said on Wednesday that flights were operating normally, adding that the situation was being monitored closely.

Government Response to the Crisis

The fuel concerns come as the government seeks to contain the fallout from the Ilva crisis. At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday it extended special furlough measures for former Ilva workers and contractors until June 2027 and introduced hiring incentives for companies taking on ex-Ilva employees.

Measures to Maintain Steel Plant Readiness

The cabinet also approved measures aimed at keeping the steel plant's blast furnace area in a state of readiness while awaiting an October 20 ruling by Italy's Supreme Court on whether key facilities must be shut down.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in Rome and Francesca Landini in MilanEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Strikes by former Ilva workers have blocked access to Eni’s Taranto refinery, resulting in fuel shortages at over 50 service stations and restricted supplies at Bari and Brindisi airports (corriere.it).
  • The Italian government has extended special furlough (cassa integrazione) for ex‑Ilva workers until June 2027 and kept blast furnace units in a state of readiness ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on October 20 (rainews.it).
  • Protests continue with workers holding presìdi, blockades of major roads, and a third day of strikes, even as a corridor was opened for public transport fuel; authorities warn of ongoing monitoring amid airport fuel constraints (ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing fuel shortages in southern Italy?
Fuel shortages are due to labour protests at Ilva steelworks disrupting operations at Eni's Taranto refinery.
Which regions are affected by the Eni refinery disruption?
The disruption impacts Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, and airports in Bari and Brindisi.
How is the Italian government responding to the Ilva labour dispute?
The government extended furlough measures for ex-Ilva workers until June 2027 and offered hiring incentives.
Will flights in Bari and Brindisi be affected by the fuel shortage?
Flights are currently operating normally, but restrictions remain on Jet A1 fuel, with supplies reserved for emergency and state flights.
What actions did unions representing Ilva workers announce?
Unions announced a further 48-hour strike to protest the government's approach to Ilva's future and worker security.

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