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Trade conflicts cost prosperity around the world, German Finance Minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trade conflicts cost prosperity around the world, German Finance Minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Trade Conflicts and Tariff Disputes Threaten Global Prosperity, Says German Finance Minister

German Finance Minister Addresses Global Economic Instability

By Maria Martinez

Trade Conflicts and Tariff Disputes Create Instability

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Trade conflicts, tariff disputes, and distortions of competition create massive instability and cost prosperity around the world, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Wednesday in Berlin.

Importance of Dialogue and Partnerships

"In times of global crises and economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever to build on dialogue and reliable partnerships," said Klingbeil ahead of his trip to Bangkok for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the G20 meeting of finance ministers.

Changes to Minister's Asia Trip

Cancellation of India Leg

Klingbeil, who is head of the Social Democrats, cancelled the India leg of his Asia trip on Monday following the resignation of Baerbel Bas, Germany's labour minister and co-head of the SPD.

Confirmation of Thailand Visit

The trip to Thailand was up in the air until it was first confirmed by the ministry on Wednesday.

Promoting Germany as a Reliable Partner

Objectives for the Bangkok Discussions

Klingbeil said he will use the discussions in Bangkok to promote Germany as a reliable and attractive partner.

Need for Strong Partners and Open Markets

"Especially in such an uncertain world, we need strong partners, open markets, and shared rules," Klingbeil said.

Strengthening International Cooperation

German Development Minister's Perspective

Klingbeil will travel with German Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan, who agreed in the need to strengthen international cooperation to confront global crisis.

Increasing Frequency of Global Crises

"Acute crises are occurring ever more frequently," she said. "And their consequences are being felt around the world more often."

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Maria Martinez)

Key Takeaways

  • Klingbeil highlighted that trade disputes and competition distortions cause instability and erode prosperity worldwide.
  • Ahead of meetings in Bangkok, he stressed the need for dialogue, reliable partnerships and shared rules in a crisis-prone global economy.
  • Germany aims to present itself in Bangkok as a dependable and attractive partner, joining forces with development ministers to bolster international cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the German Finance Minister say about trade conflicts?
He stated that trade conflicts and tariff disputes create instability and cost prosperity around the world.
Why did Lars Klingbeil's Asia trip plans change?
He cancelled the India leg following Baerbel Bas's resignation and later confirmed attending meetings in Thailand.
What global meetings is Lars Klingbeil attending?
He is attending the IMF annual meetings and the G20 meeting of finance ministers in Bangkok.
What is the focus of Germany’s participation at the G20 finance meeting?
Germany aims to promote itself as a reliable partner and advocate for open markets and shared rules.
What did Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan emphasize?
She agreed on the need for stronger international cooperation to address increasingly frequent global crises.

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