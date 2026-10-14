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BNP Paribas hires Santander, UBS dealmakers to bolster UK M&A advisory team - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BNP Paribas hires Santander, UBS dealmakers to bolster UK M&A advisory team

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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BNP Paribas Expands UK M&A Advisory Team with Santander, UBS Veterans

BNP Paribas Strengthens UK Advisory Business

New Senior Hires Announced

Oct 14 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas on Wednesday said it has hired veteran bankers Govind Shanbogue and Sandip Dhillon as managing directors in its UK advisory business, as it expands its mergers and acquisitions franchise in the country.

Govind Shanbogue Joins from Santander

• Shanbogue will join this week from Spanish lender Banco Santander, where he was a managing director in its sponsor M&A team

Focus on Financial Sponsors

• At BNP, he will focus on advising financial sponsors

Sandip Dhillon Joins from UBS

• Dhillon will join next month from Switzerland's UBS, where he spent 19 years and will cover both corporate and sponsor-backed transactions at BNP

Impact on BNP Paribas UK Advisory Team

• The appointments take BNP's senior UK advisory team to six, following the arrival of Alex Thomas in June

Market Context

• UK dealmaking has seen a rebound, intensifying competition among banks for mandates and senior talent

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Govind Shanbogue joins from Santander to advise financial sponsors; Sandip Dhillon joins from UBS to cover corporate and sponsor-backed deals.
  • These hires bring BNP Paribas’s senior UK advisory team to six, reinforcing its competitive positioning as UK dealmaking recovers.
  • UK M&A activity is seeing strong recovery, with deal value up sharply and momentum expected to continue into 2027, driving banks to bolster advisory talent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has BNP Paribas hired for its UK M&A advisory team?
BNP Paribas has hired Govind Shanbogue from Santander and Sandip Dhillon from UBS as managing directors for its UK M&A advisory business.
What roles will the new hires take at BNP Paribas?
Shanbogue will focus on advising financial sponsors, while Dhillon will cover both corporate and sponsor-backed transactions.
How many senior advisors does BNP Paribas now have in the UK?
With these appointments, BNP Paribas' senior UK advisory team totals six members.
Why is BNP Paribas expanding its UK M&A franchise?
BNP Paribas is expanding its team to strengthen its position as UK dealmaking rebounds and competition intensifies among banks.

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