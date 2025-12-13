LIVERPOOL, ‌England, Dec 13 (Reuters) - England captain Leah Williamson made ‍her ‌first appearance since lifting the European Championship in ⁠July, coming off the ‌bench late in Arsenal's 3–1 Women's Super League victory over Everton on Saturday.

Arsenal, who are unbeaten in six ⁠consecutive league games, climbed provisionally to second in the WSL ​table on 22 points, five behind leaders ‌Manchester City, who host ⁠Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea, who are a point behind Arsenal, travel to Brighton & Hove Albion ​on Sunday.

Williamson tore her anterior cruciate ligament in April 2023, causing her to miss the Women's World Cup that year. The 28-year-old has been ​sidelined ‍since leading England ​to back-to-back Euro titles on July 27 with an injury to the same knee that required minor surgery.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe was first on the scoresheet on Saturday with a blistering shot into the ⁠far corner over goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Japan international Honoka Hayashi equalised in the 13th ​minute, but Arsenal's Alessia Russo replied with the winner just a minute later. Canadian Olivia Smith, the first million-pound player in ‌the women's game, increased Arsenal's lead with an 87th-minute goal.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, Editing by Timothy Heritage)