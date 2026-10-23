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Smith & Nephew merger talks with J&J orthopaedics unit collapse over CEO role, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Smith & Nephew merger talks with J&J orthopaedics unit collapse over CEO role, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions healthcare Markets

Smith & Nephew, J&J Merger Talks Fail After CEO Dispute, FT Reports

Merger Negotiations and Breakdown

Background of the Merger Talks

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew's talks with Johnson & Johnson to combine with the US group’s orthopaedics division fell apart after the London-listed group refused to agree to its former CEO leading the merged business, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advanced Negotiations and Disagreement

Talks about a merger between Smith & Nephew and the J&J unit were at an advanced stage, with both companies aligned on the main financial terms and structure of a transaction, but collapsed at the last minute after disagreement over who would run the enlarged company, the report said.

Key Figures and Leadership Dispute

Smith & Nephew's former CEO Namal Nawana left in 2019 after 18 months in the role because the UK medical devices company could not meet his pay demands, the FT report said.

Smith & Nephew refused the deal, saying it would only agree if its own boss Deepak Nath remained CEO, the report added.

Responses and Market Impact

A Smith & Nephew spokesperson declined to comment on the report. J&J could not be immediately reached outside of business hours.

Deal Valuation and Market Capitalisation

The proposed deal would have valued J&J's hip and knee replacement unit at as much as $22 billion, almost double Smith & Nephew’s £9.4 billion ($12.58 billion) market capitalisation, the report said.

Future of J&J’s Orthopaedics Business

J&J announced plans to separate its orthopaedics business into a standalone company named DePuy Synthes in October 2025. The unit, which was reportedly seeking a $20 billion price tag, has since drawn private equity interest, but no deal has materialised yet. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7470 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Negotiations had reached advanced stages, including alignment on financial terms and structure, and a valuation of up to $22 billion for J&J’s hip and knee unit—nearly double Smith & Nephew’s ~£9.4 billion market cap (Reuters, Financial Times)
  • Key stumbling block was CEO appointment: Smith & Nephew refused to accept its ex‑CEO Namal Nawana in the top role, insisting Deepak Nath stay in charge (Financial Times)
  • Context: J&J’s orthopaedics division is being prepped for separation into standalone DePuy Synthes, generating ~$9–9.3 billion in revenue in 2025, with a spin‑off expected within 18–24 months (J&J filings, Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Smith & Nephew's merger talks with J&J's orthopaedics unit collapse?
Talks collapsed after Smith & Nephew refused J&J's demand for its former CEO to lead the merged business.
Who was proposed to lead the merged Smith & Nephew and J&J orthopaedics business?
J&J wanted Smith & Nephew's former CEO, Namal Nawana, to lead, but Smith & Nephew wanted its own boss Deepak Nath.
How much was J&J’s orthopaedics unit valued at during the proposed deal?
J&J’s hip and knee replacement unit was valued at up to $22 billion.
What is the name of the standalone company J&J plans to launch for its orthopaedics business?
J&J plans to separate its orthopaedics business into a standalone company named DePuy Synthes in October 2025.
Has any deal materialised for J&J's orthopaedics division since?
No deal has materialised yet, although there has been private equity interest.

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