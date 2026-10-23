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German business activity growth softens in October, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German business activity growth softens in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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German Business Activity Growth Softens in October as PMI Slips

Overview of Germany's Private Sector Performance

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Germany's private sector growth softened in October as inflows of new work rose only modestly, a preliminary business survey showed on Friday.

PMI Index Trends and Economic Forecasts

The S&P Global Flash Composite PMI Index for Germany fell to 52.8 in October from 53.8 in September, but remained in growth territory for the fourth consecutive month. 

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 53.3.

The composite index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the euro zone's largest economy. A reading above the 50 mark signals growth.

Expert Insights on Economic Recovery

"October's flash PMI results encouragingly showed a sustained upturn in business activity across Germany, although a slowdown in growth underscored that the recovery in the euro zone's largest economy remains fragile," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sector-Specific Performance

Manufacturing Sector Developments

Factory production continued to rise at a robust pace, with the manufacturing PMI rising to a two-month high of 54.2 from 53.9 in September.  

Services Sector Trends

Services activity meanwhile increased for the second month running but only modestly, with the PMI index at 51.7, down from 52.9 in the previous month. 

New Business and Demand Dynamics

New business across the private sector rose only slightly, the survey showed. Demand stalled in services as firms reported delayed customer decisions and tighter client budgets, while manufacturing order growth eased to a three-month low but remained supported by export sales.

Inflation and Business Confidence

Price Trends and Inflation Rates

The overall rate of inflation in prices charged for goods and services was at a seven-month low, although it was still comfortably higher than its long-run average. 

Outlook and Business Sentiment

German firms remained optimistic overall about output over the next 12 months but confidence among services firms rose to its highest since February, while manufacturers' expectations fell to their lowest since July amid concerns over rising input prices.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Composite PMI at 52.8 in October, down from 53.8 in September, but still expanding
  • Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.2, two‑month high, while services PMI slipped to 51.7 — modest growth
  • Inflation pressures eased to a seven‑month low; firms remain optimistic, though manufacturers’ outlook cooled

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German Composite PMI for October?
The S&P Global Flash Composite PMI Index for Germany was 52.8 in October, down from 53.8 in September.
Does a PMI above 50 indicate growth?
Yes, a PMI reading above 50 signals growth in business activity.
How did Germany’s manufacturing and services PMIs perform?
Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.2, while services PMI dipped to 51.7 in October.
What factors led to slower business activity growth?
Modest new work inflows, stalled demand in services, and eased manufacturing order growth contributed to slower growth.
How optimistic are German businesses about future output?
Overall optimism remains, but manufacturers’ expectations fell while services confidence reached its highest since February.

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