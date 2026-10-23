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Gucci owner Kering drops 11% as luxury braces for tough winter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gucci owner Kering drops 11% as luxury braces for tough winter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Finance Markets Luxury Goods

Kering Stock Drops 11% as Luxury Brands Prepare for Difficult Winter Ahead

Luxury Sector Faces Mounting Challenges Amid Global Uncertainty

Kering's Sales Decline and Strategic Response

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Gucci owner Kering dropped 11% on Friday after the group reported further sales declines, but said it would stick with CEO Luca de Meo's turnaround plan and accelerate store closures, aiming for 125 by year-end.

Turnaround Plan and Store Closures

The recovery long promised by luxury brands seems nowhere in sight, as the expansion of war in the Middle East along with China's tax crackdown on the wealthy piled further pressure on the world's biggest luxury conglomerates in the third quarter, and executives buckled in for a tough winter.

Political and Economic Pressures Impacting Luxury Brands

Political Risks in Key Markets

Riots in Paris, leaving Louis Vuitton shop windows smashed and electric-bike bonfires near luxury shopping mecca Place Vendome, threw into sharp relief the political risk faced by luxury brands not just abroad but also at home.

Economic Factors Affecting Consumer Spending

Shares in LVMH and Hermes were also down 1% to 1.5% on Friday, as crude prices hit their highest level since early May, worsening the squeeze on households that has curbed consumers' ability to splurge on handbags and clothes.

Gucci's Struggles and Analyst Insights

Brand Strategy and Market Reception

Gucci's downturn has persisted despite de Meo's plan to make the brand's pricing more enticing to middle-class consumers and creative director Demna's new collections hitting stores.

Analyst Perspective

"The progress made on improving brand desirability remains in its very early stages," JPMorgan analyst Chiara Battistini said in a note.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Additional reporting by Alessandro Parodi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Gucci’s third-quarter revenue slipped 4% as reported and 6% on a comparable basis to €1.291 billion, held back by steep declines in Asia‑Pacific and Japan retail traffic despite improved wholesale performance (kering.com).
  • Kering’s overall Q3 revenue stood at €3.345 billion, flat on a reported basis and down 1% comparable‑basis; retail network sales fell 3%, while wholesale grew 3% (kering.com).
  • The group has exceeded its initial target of 100 net store closures, completing 105 by Q3, and plans at least 125 net closures by year‑end to improve efficiency (kering.com).
  • Luxury sector headwinds include China’s 20% tax crackdown on wealthy offshore trust users and cooling US consumer spending, compounding geopolitical tensions and eroding confidence across brands (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Meanwhile, other Kering labels such as Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Brioni continued to show strength, while jewelry and eyewear divisions outperformed; yet Gucci remains the pivotal challenge to the group’s turnaround (kering.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kering shares drop by 11%?
Kering shares fell 11% after reporting further sales declines and ongoing challenges for its Gucci brand despite turnaround efforts.
What external factors are affecting the luxury sector?
The luxury sector is impacted by the Middle East conflict, China's tax crackdown on the wealthy, and rising crude prices.
How are other luxury brands performing?
Shares in LVMH and Hermes declined between 1% and 1.5% due to similar market pressures.
What actions is Kering taking to address its sales decline?
Kering is accelerating store closures, aiming to close 125 stores by year-end, and sticking to CEO Luca de Meo's turnaround plan.

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