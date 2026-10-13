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European automakers urge support as VW warns of 'enormous pressure' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European automakers urge support as VW warns of 'enormous pressure'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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European Automakers Seek Support Amid High Pressure from Chinese Competition

By Rachel More and Giulio Piovaccari

European Automakers Face Growing Challenges

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European automakers urged policymakers on Tuesday to do more to help them cope with Chinese competition and the shift to electric vehicles, as a drop in third-quarter deliveries at BMW and Stellantis underscored the pressure on the industry.

Industry Leaders Call for Policy Action

Europe's mass-market car industry is under "enormous pressure", Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume told an event taking place alongside the Paris motor show, renewing calls for more flexible regulation and incentives to support local manufacturing.

EU Measures and Industry Response

The European Union announced a deal on Friday that could cut Chinese exports of hybrid vehicles to the bloc by more than a half, addressing concerns among European automakers that Chinese rivals, grappling with weak demand at home and largely shut out of the US market, could flood Europe with low-cost cars.

While broadly welcoming the deal, European manufacturers say policymakers need to do more to help them compete, including tackling high energy costs and supporting the transition to EVs.

Calls for Battery Factories and Regulatory Flexibility

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said Europe needed more EV battery factories. 

Renault's CEO Francois Provost, meanwhile, warned the company may have to cut European production by about 300,000 vehicles if policymakers do not show flexibility over 2030 targets for automakers to cut carbon emissions.

Complex Relationships with Chinese Partners

COMPLEX RELATIONSHIPS

The pressure on European carmakers was highlighted by BMW, which reported a 6.4% drop in global deliveries in the third quarter as sales in China fell by a quarter.

Stellantis, meanwhile, said third-quarter shipments fell 1%, hit by a summer production shutdown in North America. 

Collaboration and Competition

One bright spot was a 10% rise in European shipments, helped in part by vehicles from Chinese partner Leapmotor, highlighting the industry's complex relationships as European and Chinese manufacturers compete fiercely while also tapping each others' expertise.    

Both sides are using the Paris show to launch a wave of new models as that battle for the European market intensifies.

European Heritage as a Competitive Edge

With Chinese manufacturers combining increasingly sophisticated technology with competitive prices, some European automakers are fighting back with an asset their rivals lack: heritage. Stellantis unveiled an electric version of Citroen's classic 2CV, while Volkswagen's electric Polo draws heavily on the Golf's 1980s heyday.    

The Stakes for Europe's Automotive Industry

The stakes are high.  

"We cannot build our future on export profits alone. Our European businesses must be profitable, resilient and competitive," Volkswagen's Blume said.

"We must secure Europe's industrial base."

(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Nick Carey. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume warned Europe’s mass‑market car industry is under “enormous pressure” from low‑cost, sophisticated Chinese competition and demanded more flexible regulation and incentives for local manufacturing (marketscreener.com)
  • BMW suffered a 6.3% year‑on‑year drop in global third‑quarter deliveries, driven by a nearly 25% plunge in sales in China, highlighting the urgent need for competitive support (marketscreener.com)
  • The EU secured an agreement with China to halve exports of hybrid and plug‑in hybrid vehicles to the bloc over four years—a partial relief for European automakers, though implementation details remain uncertain (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European automakers under pressure?
European automakers face intense competition from Chinese manufacturers and the challenges of shifting to electric vehicles, along with high energy costs and strict regulations.
What support are automakers requesting from EU policymakers?
Automakers urge more flexible regulation, incentives for local manufacturing, measures against high energy costs, and greater support in building EV battery factories.
How has Chinese competition affected the European automotive industry?
Chinese rivals are increasing exports to Europe, offering advanced technology and competitive prices, which challenges European automakers and market share.
What impact have these pressures had on companies like BMW and Stellantis?
BMW reported a 6.4% drop in global deliveries, largely due to declining sales in China, while Stellantis saw shipments fall 1% after a North American production shutdown.
What measures did the EU announce to address concerns about Chinese vehicles?
The EU announced a deal to potentially reduce Chinese hybrid vehicle exports to the bloc by over half, aiming to protect European manufacturers.

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