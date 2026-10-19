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Packaging firm Silgan and American Industrial to buy Trivium Packaging in $3.4 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Packaging firm Silgan and American Industrial to buy Trivium Packaging in $3.4 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Silgan, American Industrial Partners Announce $3.4 Billion Trivium Packaging Acquisition

Overview of the Trivium Packaging Acquisition Deal

Deal Announcement and Valuation

Oct 19 (Reuters) - US consumer goods packaging maker Silgan Holdings and private equity firm American Industrial Partners will acquire Trivium Packaging in a deal that would value the European firm at $3.4 billion, including debt, the companies said on Monday.

Industry Context

Impact of Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

Higher raw material costs due to growing inflation and geopolitical tensions have been squeezing margins for packaging makers.

About Trivium Packaging

Trivium makes recyclable packaging material and is currently owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Ardagh Group SA.

Market Reaction

Shares of Silgan were up 1% in premarket trading.

Details of the Combined Business

Business Synergies and Valuation

The transaction will combine Silgan's metal packaging business with Trivium, creating a global metal packaging business valued at $7.3 billion, according to Silgan.

Investment Structure

American Industrial Partners' Role

American Industrial Partners would invest about $1 billion in Silgan's purchase of Trivium, and would own about 40% of the combined company. 

Silgan's Stake and Financial Impact

Silgan said its partnership with American Industrial Partners for its combined metal packaging business will generate about $2.3 billion in cash proceeds for the company, while allowing it to retain a 60% stake in the venture.

Deal Timeline and Forecast

The company, which also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted net income per share forecasts, said the deal is expected to close mid-2027.

(Reporting by Shania S Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition of Trivium Packaging by Silgan and American Industrial values the European firm at $3.4 billion (including debt) and combines it with Silgan’s metal packaging operations into a $7.3 billion global business. (Reuters)
  • American Industrial Partners will contribute around $1 billion, gaining approximately 40% ownership, while Silgan keeps a 60% stake; Silgan also expects ~$2.3 billion in cash proceeds from the partnership. (Reuters)
  • The deal addresses margin pressures from rising raw material costs and geopolitical risks, and is projected to close by mid‑2027; Silgan reaffirmed its full‑year adjusted EPS forecasts. (Reuters)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Trivium Packaging?
Silgan Holdings and American Industrial Partners are acquiring Trivium Packaging in a $3.4 billion deal.
What is the value of the Trivium Packaging acquisition?
The deal values Trivium Packaging at $3.4 billion, including debt.
Who currently owns Trivium Packaging?
Trivium Packaging is currently owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Ardagh Group SA.
What will the combined valuation of Silgan and Trivium's metal packaging business be?
The combined valuation of the new global metal packaging business will be $7.3 billion.
When is the Silgan and Trivium deal expected to close?
The deal is expected to close in mid-2027.

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