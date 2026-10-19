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Italy falling behind 2030 energy transition targets, report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy falling behind 2030 energy transition targets, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Italy Meets Only 15% of 2030 Energy Transition Goals, Says ECCO Report

ECCO Report Highlights on Italy's Energy Transition Progress

Current Status and Progress

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy has met only 15% of its energy transition targets for 2030, the ECCO climate change think tank said on Monday in an annual monitoring report.

Renewable Energy Capacity

• Italy is making "positive but insufficient" progress on renewables, having installed around 7 gigawatts of new capacity last year, short of the 10 GW per year needed to reach 2030 targets

Barriers to Renewable Growth

• Growth in renewables is still held back by slow permitting and grid connection queues clogged by speculative applications, ECCO said

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

• In 2025, greenhouse gas emissions rose by around 9 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent compared to the previous year, it added

• To meet its 2030 EU energy and climate targets, Italy now needs to cut emissions by approximately 95 million tons of CO2 equivalent from 2025 levels, or around 25% of total national emissions

Electric Vehicle Adoption

• Italy is also largely off track regarding its target to increase the number of electric cars, with around 445,000 on the road last year, well short of an objective of 4.3 million by 2030

Delays in Other Green Transition Targets

• ECCO also flagged delays in green transition targets for buildings, industry, gas phase-out and the electrification of energy consumption

Official Response

• Italy's Environment and Energy Security Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy installed ~7 GW of new renewables capacity in 2025—short of the 10 GW/year needed to hit 2030 goals (NECP target: 131 GW total)
  • Emissions rose by ~9 million tCO₂e in 2025 and Italy now needs to cut ~95 million tCO₂e (~25% of national emissions) from 2025 levels to align with 2030 targets
  • Only ~445,000 EVs were on the road in 2025 vs. the 4.3 million target, while permitting delays and grid bottlenecks continue to hinder wider transition

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of its 2030 energy transition targets has Italy achieved?
Italy has achieved only 15% of its 2030 energy transition targets, according to ECCO's annual report.
What is slowing down Italy's renewable energy progress?
Slow permitting processes and grid connection queues caused by speculative applications are hindering Italy’s growth in renewables.
How much does Italy need to reduce emissions to meet 2030 targets?
Italy needs to cut emissions by approximately 95 million tons of CO2 equivalent from 2025 levels to meet 2030 targets.
Is Italy on track to meet its electric car targets for 2030?
No, Italy is far behind, with 445,000 electric cars on the road compared to the 4.3 million target for 2030.
Which other areas has Italy fallen behind in its green transition?
Italy has delays in green transition targets for buildings, industry, gas phase-out, and electrification of energy use.

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