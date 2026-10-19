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Finance

B&M eyes Poundland stores as discount chain sale process gathers pace, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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B&M Considers Acquiring Poundland Stores as Discount Chain Faces Sale or Breakup

Potential Acquisition of Poundland Stores by B&M

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Discount retailer B&M is seeking to acquire a small number of stores from rival Poundland as part of any break-up of the struggling chain, Sky News reported on Sunday.

B&M's Interest and Sale Process

• B&M is participating in the sale process but is interested in acquiring only a limited number of Poundland stores, the report said

Scope of the Deal

• Any deal is likely to involve only a "low double-digit" number of outlets, according to a person familiar with the matter cited by Sky News

Poundland's Situation and Restructuring Efforts

• Poundland, which operates nearly 600 stores, is exploring a sale or break-up, with owner Gordon Brothers recently appointing restructuring specialists to oversee the process

Submitted Bids and Interested Parties

• At least two solvent bids have been submitted, including one from Ireland's Martin Property Group, which is favoured by Poundland's management team

Possible Sale Structure

• Poundland's UK and Irish businesses could be sold separately as part of the process, the report added

Other Interested Retailers

• Supermarket chain Lidl and retailers the Range and Poundstretcher are also interested in acquiring some stores, Sky reported

Responses and Reporting

• B&M and Gordon Brothers did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • B&M is participating in the Poundland sale process but aims to acquire only a limited number of stores—around a "low double‑digit" figure, according to Sky News. (coastfm.co.uk)
  • At least two solvent bids have been submitted, with Ireland’s Martin Property Group the preferred partner of Poundland’s executive team; other interested parties include Lidl, The Range, Fortress’s Poundstretcher, and Modella Capital. (coastfm.co.uk)
  • Poundland’s owner, Gordon Brothers—having acquired the business for a nominal £1 in June 2025—launched a sale process this autumn with Alvarez & Marsal managing the auction; the process may involve selling the business as a whole or breaking it into parts. (retailgazette.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is B&M interested in Poundland stores?
B&M is looking to acquire a select number of Poundland stores as part of Poundland's ongoing sale or breakup process.
How many Poundland stores is B&M aiming to acquire?
B&M is interested in acquiring only a limited, low double-digit number of Poundland outlets.
Who else is interested in acquiring Poundland stores?
Lidl, The Range, and Poundstretcher have all expressed interest in acquiring some of Poundland's stores.
What is happening to Poundland?
Poundland is exploring a potential sale or breakup, with bids submitted and restructuring specialists appointed to oversee the process.
Could Poundland's UK and Irish businesses be sold separately?
Yes, the report indicates Poundland's UK and Irish businesses could be sold separately during the sale process.

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