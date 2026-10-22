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Finance

Shell- and Exxon-backed UK chemicals group weighs $8 billion sale, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Shell-Exxon JV Infineum Considers $8 Billion Sale, Says FT

Infineum's Potential Sale and Ownership Structure

Report on Infineum's Sale Exploration

Oct 22 (Reuters) - UK-based chemicals group Infineum is exploring an $8 billion sale, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ownership Details

Infineum is owned by Shell and ExxonMobil as a 50:50 joint venture.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Infineum was established in January 1999 as a 50:50 JV between Shell and ExxonMobil to lead in additives for fuels and lubricants (infineum.com).
  • The company operates globally with around six manufacturing sites and strong R&D and sales presence across 70+ countries (infineum.com).
  • The reported $8 billion valuation reflects a significant strategic move by its owners, though Reuters could not independently verify the FT report (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns Infineum?
Infineum is owned by Shell and ExxonMobil as a 50:50 joint venture.
How much is Infineum reportedly valued at for the potential sale?
Infineum is reportedly exploring a sale valued at $8 billion.
Which publication reported Infineum's potential sale?
The Financial Times reported that Infineum is exploring a sale.
Is the potential sale of Infineum confirmed?
Reuters could not immediately verify the report about Infineum's sale.

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