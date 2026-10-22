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Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Renault Sells Alpine F1 Engine Unit to Dumarey, Securing 150 Jobs in France

Renault's Sale of Alpine Racing SAS to Dumarey Group

Overview of the Transaction

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Renault Group has agreed to sell Alpine Racing SAS, the Formula One engine operation at its historic Viry-Châtillon site near Paris, to Belgian powertrain specialist Dumarey Group, preserving 150 jobs after the French carmaker decided in 2024 to end its works F1 engine programme.

Financial Details

Financial terms were not disclosed. 

Future Operations and Management

• Following completion, Alpine Racing SAS will operate under the Dumarey brand, ownership and management.

Potential Opportunities for Alpine Racing SAS

• The companies said the deal could create opportunities to supply the site's Formula One engine expertise to racing teams in the future.

Statements from Leadership

• "Our ambition is to preserve and further develop this exceptional engineering expertise while creating new opportunities for growth," Dumarey Chairman and founder Guido Dumarey said in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The sale preserves 150 specialized jobs at the historic Viry‑Châtillon engine facility (formula1.com)
  • Alpine Racing SAS will transition to Dumarey ownership and operate under its brand, aiming to leverage its F1 engine engineering expertise for new opportunities (dumarey.com)
  • The move marks the end of Renault’s works F1 engine programme after 2025—a strategy rooted in cost control and shifting priorities toward customer engine supply (bbc.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired Renault's Alpine Racing SAS F1 engine unit?
Belgian powertrain specialist Dumarey Group acquired the Alpine Racing SAS F1 engine unit from Renault.
What will happen to the employees at the Viry-Châtillon site?
The sale to Dumarey Group will preserve 150 jobs at the historic Viry-Châtillon site near Paris.
Will Alpine Racing SAS continue to supply F1 engine expertise?
Yes, the deal could create opportunities to provide the site's Formula One engine expertise to racing teams in the future.
Were the financial details of the Renault-Dumarey deal disclosed?
No, the financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
When did Renault decide to end its works F1 engine programme?
Renault decided in 2024 to end its works F1 engine programme.

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