Large commercial real estate financings attract attention through their headline size. Behind the closing announcement, however, are property models, supporting records and reviews that help capital providers assess repayment capacity. Mark Tersigni’s account of his work on a large retail financing offers a perspective on how accounting discipline, underwriting judgment and portfolio analysis can support that process.
According to his professional biography, Tersigni contributed to the origination of a roughly $1 billion single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan secured by approximately forty open-air retail properties. The experience he describes provides the basis for the practical lessons below, alongside independent context on commercial real estate lending.
Why SASB Financing Requires Detailed Analysis
A conventional conduit CMBS transaction generally pools loans to multiple borrowers. A SASB transaction instead centres on a single asset or a portfolio financed for a single borrower or related borrowing entities. A multi-property portfolio may provide diversification across tenants and locations, but it does not offer the same spread across unrelated borrower credits.
For a retail portfolio financing, individual centres therefore need to be assessed both separately and together. Differences in leases, occupancy, local demand and required capital expenditure can affect the cash flow available to service the debt.
The structure calls for scrutiny on both sides of the transaction. Borrowers prepare supporting information, while lenders, rating agencies and investors evaluate the collateral and financing structure from their own perspectives. The OCC’s Commercial Real Estate Lending handbook places emphasis on borrower financial analysis, property income and prudent underwriting. Its supervisory guidance concerns bank lending rather than certification of any particular CMBS deal.
An error repeated across several property models can distort the consolidated picture. Consistent assumptions and traceable data help reviewers identify discrepancies, although they cannot ensure that every error will be detected.
Lesson One The Model Must Withstand Review
Tersigni’s professional account describes building and leading a team of five analysts that underwrote a commercial real estate portfolio of more than $5 billion, including open-air retail and enclosed malls. He says the team used ARGUS and Excel to develop underwriting and business plans.
In a large financing, a model needs to do more than produce a return forecast. Reviewers should be able to understand where the figures came from, how assumptions were selected and which changes would materially affect repayment capacity.
A consistent model allows discussion to focus on the collateral and financing terms rather than unexplained discrepancies. Documenting source data, revisions and assumptions also helps teams revisit an analysis when market conditions or property performance change.
Lesson Two Identify the Assumptions That Matter
Underwriting inputs do not all influence the outcome equally. Occupancy, lease renewals, operating expenses and capital requirements can materially affect a retail property’s cash flow. Analysts need to distinguish these drivers from details with a smaller effect on repayment or value.
The OCC handbook discusses income-generating capacity, debt-service coverage and debt yield in underwriting income-producing property. It also identifies market conditions, concentration and interest rates as sources of risk. These considerations provide a broader basis for examining the assumptions in a property model.
The lesson drawn from Tersigni’s account is that technical accuracy and judgment need to work together. A spreadsheet can calculate correctly while relying on an optimistic occupancy forecast or an incomplete allowance for future expenditure.
Testing less favourable scenarios helps show where a financing may become vulnerable. Training analysts to explain those sensitivities can make the review more useful than simply adding detail to a base-case forecast.
Lesson Three Apply Accounting Discipline
Tersigni’s biography says he began his career in audit at a Big Four accounting firm and obtained an Ohio CPA credential in 2014, which it describes as currently inactive. His accounting background is also discussed in an earlier profile on accounting and real estate investment. That experience informs his emphasis on reconciliation and transaction records.
He describes reviewing settlement statements on property sales for accuracy and completeness. Such checks can help identify discrepancies before a transaction closes; they should not be treated as proof of a particular financial saving or a guarantee against loss.
For a portfolio financing, the same approach means reconciling property figures with corporate totals, checking that data moves correctly from source records into the model and documenting adjustments. These controls make an analysis easier to explain and challenge.
Lesson Four Connect Property and Portfolio Decisions
Tersigni says he created and maintained the corporate model used by a former employer’s private equity owners to forecast investment returns. In his account, the model consolidated individual property plans so that ownership could assess portfolio options while considering each asset’s circumstances.
This connection matters when deciding which properties to include in a financing or how planned disposals interact with debt. Loan terms, collateral release provisions and repayment requirements can constrain decisions that appear attractive when a property is considered in isolation.
His biography reports more than $1 billion in portfolio property sales over a two-year period. The figure describes activity across the portfolio rather than transactions he completed alone. The practical point is that financing and disposition plans need to be considered together.
Manage the Debt Beyond Closing
According to his professional background, Tersigni managed more than $1 billion of property-level commercial mortgages and provided analysis on refinancing, extensions and maturity options. He also describes advising executives and ownership on cross-collateralised loans and properties facing debt maturity.
Closing assumptions will need to be revisited as leases expire, expenses change and debt approaches maturity. The 2023 interagency policy statement on commercial real estate loan accommodations and workouts emphasises reviewing a borrower’s financial condition when considering prudent arrangements for borrowers experiencing difficulty. This is bank supervisory guidance, not an assurance that any borrower will obtain an extension or refinancing.
A documented analysis gives ownership a starting point for these decisions. It cannot remove exposure to declining rents, tenant failures, weaker valuations or changes in borrowing costs. Tersigni’s broader perspective on retail property is discussed in his earlier article on open-air retail centres.
The Practical Lesson for Real Estate Finance
The central lesson is to connect property evidence, accounting controls and financing decisions. Clear models can support a more informed discussion of structure and terms, but the quality of the underlying assumptions and the economic conditions remain important.
Tersigni’s account offers one practitioner’s perspective on that work. The value for readers lies in the approach to analysis and review, rather than treating the size of a reported transaction as proof of investment success.
Further details of his career are available through his LinkedIn profile.
Mark Tersigni is a commercial real estate investment professional whose biography describes experience in public accounting, corporate finance and portfolio underwriting. He reports holding an inactive Ohio CPA credential and writes about real estate investment, Excel and the use of AI in financial analysis. His professional website provides further background.