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UN rights office condemns US designation of Palestine Action as 'terrorist' group - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN rights office condemns US designation of Palestine Action as 'terrorist' group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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UN Rights Office Slams US Terrorist Group Label for Palestine Action

UN Criticism and International Reactions to US Terrorist Designation

By Kanishka Singh

US Designation and Immediate Responses

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office said on Thursday the Trump administration's designation of the Palestine Action group as a terrorist organization was "a disproportionate and unnecessary restriction" on free speech rights that amounted to an expansive use of the term terrorism and will have a chilling effect.

Washington designated Palestine Action on Wednesday as a terrorist group, saying the step was part of President ‌Donald Trump's effort to crack down on left-wing groups in its counter-terrorism efforts. Israel's foreign ministry welcomed the designation.

UN Human Rights Office Statement

The designation "appears to be both a disproportionate and unnecessary restriction on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association as well as the right to participate in public affairs," the office of United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said.

"Expansive use of the term 'terrorism' has been documented to have a chilling effect on civic space."

International Context and UK Actions

Britain ⁠previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, which was also condemned by Turk's office. The UK's ​Supreme Court ⁠has said it will hear an appeal against a lower court ruling that Britain's decision to ban the campaign group as a terrorist organization was lawful.

Palestine Action's Activities and UK Ban

Palestine Action has targeted Israel-linked defence companies in Britain, especially Israel's largest defence firm Elbit Systems, often blocking entrances or spraying red paint.

It was banned by Britain shortly after a break-in at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton base in June 2025 in which activists damaged two military planes. The UK ban on the group had prompted protests in which about 3,000 people were arrested.

Palestine Action's Defense of Its Tactics

The group says its activities "have always been about saving lives by disrupting the Israeli war machine" and opposing Israel's assault on Gaza. It says it uses "disruptive tactics" to target "corporate enablers of the Israeli military-industrial complex."

Broader US Measures Against Pro-Palestinian Activism

The Trump administration has attempted to deport pro-Palestinian foreign protesters, threatened a funding freeze for universities over protests, enforced social media screening for immigrants and sanctioned critics of U.S. ally Israel.

UN Experts and Free Speech Concerns

Ben Saul, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, and Francesca Albanese, a U.N. expert on the occupied ‌Palestinian territories, also raised concerns about Washington's designation.

Such steps aim to silence critics, said Albanese, who herself has been sanctioned by the U.S. after she called Israel's military actions in Gaza a "genocidal campaign" and called for war crime prosecutions.

Sarah McLaughlin, senior scholar of global expression at free speech group FIRE, said that "we must reject that censorship - not import it."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • The UN rights office criticized the US decision to label Palestine Action as a terrorist group, warning it represents an overly broad use of terrorism laws that could chill civic space. (internazionale.it)
  • In the UK, Palestine Action was first proscribed in June–July 2025 after direct action protests; the High Court ruled the ban unlawful in February 2026, but the Court of Appeal reversed that decision in June 2026 and deemed the ban lawful. (lse.co.uk)
  • The UK Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by Palestine Action’s co-founder, extending the legal battle over the scope of counter‑terrorism powers and the right to protest. (supremecourt.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US designate Palestine Action as a terrorist group?
The Trump administration designated Palestine Action as a terrorist group as part of its effort to crack down on left-wing groups in its counter-terrorism strategy.
How did the UN respond to the US designation of Palestine Action?
The UN human rights office condemned the move as a disproportionate and unnecessary restriction on free speech and civic engagement.
What activities is Palestine Action known for?
Palestine Action has targeted Israel-linked defence companies in Britain, especially Elbit Systems, often blocking entrances or disrupting operations.
What has been the reaction of Israel and the UK to Palestine Action?
Israel welcomed the US terror designation, while the UK previously banned the group and faced legal challenges and protests as a result.
What concerns did UN officials express about this designation?
UN officials warned the designation may silence critics, chill civic activism, and restrict participation in public affairs.

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