GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Anthropic planned, then abandoned $7 billion purchase of MatX, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Anthropic planned, then abandoned $7 billion purchase of MatX, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Artificial Intelligence Mergers & Acquisitions Startups venture capital

Anthropic Explored $7 Billion MatX Acquisition to Boost AI Hardware Ambitions

By Max A. Cherney and Krystal Hu

Anthropic's Pursuit of Custom AI Hardware

Background of the Acquisition Talks

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Anthropic discussed buying artificial intelligence chip startup MatX for roughly $7 billion, seeking to accelerate efforts to develop custom hardware for its fast-growing AI business, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Evolution from Acquisition to Partnership

The merger talks, which a third person said have evolved into a discussion about a partnership, underscore the AI lab’s ambition to secure the resources and talent needed to build its own chips. The goal is to help Anthropic accelerate its in-house chip development. 

Current Status and Background of MatX

Reuters is reporting on the discussions for the first time but could not learn why the talks are no longer active. MatX, founded by former Google tensor processing unit (TPU) engineers, is now seeking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $4 billion, one of the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private matters.

Responses from Anthropic and MatX

Anthropic declined to comment on deal talks with MatX. MatX did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney and Krystal Hu in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic’s chip initiative aligns with its broader strategy to design in‑house hardware alongside Google, Broadcom, Micron, and others – part of a ‘multi‑chip’ approach to scale Claude efficiently (citations: anthropic hardware hiring, Reuters article).
  • MatX’s own backing includes a February 2026 Series B raising $500 million at a post‑money valuation of about $4.65 billion (citations: TechCrunch on funding, Forge estimate).
  • The failed acquisition underscores intense competition among AI labs to secure silicon talent and vertical integration, with companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Anthropic all moving toward custom chip development (citations: Ars Technica on Anthropic designing hardware, IBM on AI chip race).

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Anthropic planning with the MatX acquisition?
Anthropic considered acquiring MatX for about $7 billion to accelerate its development of custom AI hardware and in-house chips.
Why did Anthropic abandon the purchase of MatX?
The article does not specify the exact reasons why the acquisition talks between Anthropic and MatX are no longer active.
Who is MatX, and what do they specialize in?
MatX is an AI chip startup founded by former Google TPU engineers, focusing on advanced artificial intelligence chip solutions.
What is the current valuation of MatX?
MatX is currently seeking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $4 billion.
Are Anthropic and MatX still in talks?
While acquisition talks have ended, the discussions have evolved into a potential partnership between Anthropic and MatX.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trading Day: Tech on a tear, attention Fed chair

Trading Day: Tech on a tear, attention Fed chair

Image for Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, top security official Rezaei says

Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, top security official Rezaei says

Image for Tate brothers seek to persuade US judge they are playing characters online

Tate brothers seek to persuade US judge they are playing characters online

Image for Pentagon policy chief tells NATO allies U.S. wants European-led defense of continent

Pentagon policy chief tells NATO allies U.S. wants European-led defense of continent

Image for Workday's outlook meets estimates despite AI demand, shares slip

Workday's outlook meets estimates despite AI demand, shares slip

Image for Ulta Beauty raises annual sales, profit forecasts on strong beauty demand

Ulta Beauty raises annual sales, profit forecasts on strong beauty demand

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rupert Murdoch wish to re-merge Fox Corp and News Corp 'could happen in future,' court documents and video show
Rupert Murdoch wish to re-merge Fox Corp and News Corp 'could happen in future,' court documents and video show
Image for Shell has ended talks with Unimot over selling German refinery stake, Bloomberg News reports
Shell has ended talks with Unimot over selling German refinery stake, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Oil settles up 2% after Trump rejects return to Iran ceasefire deal terms
Oil settles up 2% after Trump rejects return to Iran ceasefire deal terms
Image for Dollar subdued after data as focus turns to Jackson Hole
Dollar subdued after data as focus turns to Jackson Hole
Image for Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino
Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino
Image for Six consequences after six months of war in Iran
Six consequences after six months of war in Iran
Image for Generali says MPS bid for Banca Generali offers 'growth opportunities'
Generali says MPS bid for Banca Generali offers 'growth opportunities'
Image for Le Pen seeks to woo French business leaders at first presidential debate
Le Pen seeks to woo French business leaders at first presidential debate
Image for Four EU countries seek to reopen debate on Russian frozen assets for Ukraine
Four EU countries seek to reopen debate on Russian frozen assets for Ukraine
Image for Google agrees to settle UK app developers' lawsuit for $353 million
Google agrees to settle UK app developers' lawsuit for $353 million
Image for Stock indexes gain as Nvidia boost offsets caution on Middle East, Fed events
Stock indexes gain as Nvidia boost offsets caution on Middle East, Fed events
Image for Britain's FTSE 100 slips as banks, energy stocks slide
Britain's FTSE 100 slips as banks, energy stocks slide
View All Finance Posts