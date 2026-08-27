Anthropic Explored $7 Billion MatX Acquisition to Boost AI Hardware Ambitions

By Max A. Cherney and Krystal Hu

Anthropic's Pursuit of Custom AI Hardware

Background of the Acquisition Talks

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Anthropic discussed buying artificial intelligence chip startup MatX for roughly $7 billion, seeking to accelerate efforts to develop custom hardware for its fast-growing AI business, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Evolution from Acquisition to Partnership

The merger talks, which a third person said have evolved into a discussion about a partnership, underscore the AI lab’s ambition to secure the resources and talent needed to build its own chips. The goal is to help Anthropic accelerate its in-house chip development.

Current Status and Background of MatX

Reuters is reporting on the discussions for the first time but could not learn why the talks are no longer active. MatX, founded by former Google tensor processing unit (TPU) engineers, is now seeking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $4 billion, one of the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private matters.

Responses from Anthropic and MatX

Anthropic declined to comment on deal talks with MatX. MatX did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney and Krystal Hu in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)