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US-hosted G20 finance meeting to target growth, imbalances, Iran sanctions, Treasury official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US-hosted G20 finance meeting to target growth, imbalances, Iran sanctions, Treasury official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Economy International Relations Sanctions trade

US G20 Finance Meeting to Focus on Global Growth, Imbalances, and Iran Sanctions

Key Themes and Agenda of the G20 Finance Meeting

By David Lawder

US Leadership and Meeting Details

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Trump administration aims to have finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies agree next week on steps to boost economic growth, reduce global imbalances and tackle sovereign debt challenges while pressing them to cut off Iran's economic lifelines, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

After shunning the South Africa-led G20 process last year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will host G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Monday and Tuesday in the Blue Ridge Mountains city of Asheville, North Carolina.

Focus on Global Trade Imbalances

The Treasury official said that the Trump administration has been focused on addressing global trade imbalances to benefit American workers and leveling the playing field for American firms.

Competition and Economic Policy

"And so we're really focusing on this head on in our G20 discussions to ensure that our economies compete on productivity, innovation, and investment, and not on just sort of policies that push excess production and excess capacity into global markets," the official said, echoing terms often used by the Trump administration to describe China's export-oriented economic model.

Impact on Other G20 Economies

The official said that other G20 economies have seen "tremendous amounts of dumping on their shores" as the U.S. has tightened its trade barriers, without naming China directly as the source of these goods.

Supporting Growth and Innovation

The official said that the U.S.-led growth discussions in the G20 meeting will focus on supporting resilient supply chains for critical resources, including energy, and on supporting private-sector innovators who drive productivity growth. G20 discussions will include business leaders to discuss barriers to investment, innovation, and productivity, and regulatory reforms.

US Debt, Bond Yields, and Fiscal Policy

Addressing Rising Debt Concerns

Asked about how Bessent will address G20 finance leaders' concerns about rising U.S. debt and bond yields, the official said that bond yields, elevated since the start of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February, would fall as inflation cools over time. Nonetheless, the Treasury was focused on bringing longer-maturity bond yields lower, as evidenced by Bessent's move to increase buyback sizes of 10- to 30-year Treasuries, the official added.

Iran Sanctions and Global Financial Compliance

US Sanctions Campaign

After the Treasury warned countries on Monday that they face secondary U.S. sanctions if they fail to cut remaining business ties to Iran, the official said that Bessent would be making a "strong statement" to G20 officials that they must adhere to the U.S. sanctions campaign against Iran if they want to continue to do business in the dollar-based, Western financial system.

Bilateral Meetings and Enforcement

"I expect that this will come up in every single bilateral meeting that the secretary is hosting with our G20 counterparties over the coming days," the official said. "This is a critical aspect right now of our economic campaign against Iran, and so we want to ensure that there's consistency across all of the G20 members."

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. G20 Finance Track meetings in Asheville (Aug 31–Sept 1) mark the first major finance gathering since scrapping participation last year, with emphasis on pro-growth economic policies and debt transparency. (home.treasury.gov)
  • Treasury will push G20 partners to align on measures to bolster supply‑chain resilience, productivity and regulatory reform while urging global trade fairness. (home.treasury.gov)
  • To address elevated long‑term bond yields, Bessent has doubled size of 10‑ to 30‑year Treasury buybacks—$4 billion per operation starting September 9—to offer liquidity support. (www--reuters--com.flex00000.online)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main topics for the upcoming US-hosted G20 finance meeting?
The meeting will focus on boosting economic growth, reducing global imbalances, tackling sovereign debt challenges, and enforcing Iran sanctions.
Where and when is the US-hosted G20 finance meeting taking place?
It will be held in Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday as hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Why is the US emphasizing Iran sanctions at the G20 meeting?
The US aims to ensure G20 members adhere to its sanctions against Iran to maintain access to the dollar-based Western financial system.
How will the G20 meeting address global trade imbalances?
Discussions will focus on promoting productivity, innovation, and investment rather than excess production and dumping in global markets.
What steps is the US Treasury taking regarding bond yields?
The Treasury is increasing buybacks of longer-maturity Treasuries to help lower bond yields elevated by economic uncertainty.

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