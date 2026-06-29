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Finance

Savannah to resume lithium work after 3-week halt as Portugal backs project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Mining Energy Transition

Savannah to Resume Work on Portugal's Barroso Lithium Project After Suspension Lift

Project Overview and Recent Developments

Government Declaration and Suspension Lift

LISBON, June 29 (Reuters) - London-listed Savannah Resources will resume work on its lithium project in Portugal, it said on Monday, after the government declared it of national and European significance and lifted a three-week suspension triggered by a court injunction.

Barroso Lithium Deposit Details

Resource Estimates

• Resources at the Barroso deposit of spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral, in northern Portugal exceed 39 million metric tons, making it Europe's largest deposit.

• Potential extensions of 35 million to 62 million metric tons could push resources above 100 million metric tons and more than double the mine's projected lifespan to more than 50 years.

Challenges and Legal Proceedings

Public Opposition and Legal Actions

• The project has faced nearly a decade of public opposition and numerous legal challenges.

• Work was suspended on June 9 after the Mirandela Administrative and Fiscal Court granted a precautionary injunction.

• It was filed by Barroso's Assembly of Common Land Holders after a second administrative easement had granted Savannah access to community and private land to carry out geotechnical work.

Government Response and Project Importance

• In its response to the court, the government said the suspension could cause serious harm to the public interest, delay a project of recognised national and European strategic importance, and jeopardise the energy transition.

Next Steps and Future Outlook

• Following the lifting of the suspension on Monday, Savannah said it will reinitiate fieldwork and complete the work as planned.

• There is no legal right of appeal against the lifting of the injunction, but it is possible opponents will attempt further action.

• A final investment decision is expected by the end of the year, with construction planned for 2027 and first production in 2028.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal classified the Barroso lithium project as a Strategic Project under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act, unlocking state support including a €110 million grant (tradingview.com).
  • The project holds Europe’s largest spodumene lithium resource at 39 Mt, with exploration potential to boost total resources above 100 Mt and extend mine life beyond 50 years (savannahresources.com).
  • After a court injunction halted work on June 9, the Portuguese State’s ‘Reasoned Resolution’ affirmed that continued suspension would harm public interest and jeopardise the energy transition, allowing Savannah to resume operations immediately (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Savannah's lithium project in Portugal suspended?
The project was suspended due to a court injunction filed by Barroso's Assembly of Common Land Holders over land access for geotechnical work.
How significant is the Barroso lithium deposit?
With over 39 million metric tons, the Barroso deposit is Europe's largest lithium resource, with potential extensions exceeding 100 million metric tons.
Why did the Portuguese government support the lithium project?
The government declared the project of national and European significance, citing its importance to the public interest and energy transition.
When is production expected to begin at the Barroso lithium project?
A final investment decision is expected by the end of 2024, with construction in 2027 and first production anticipated in 2028.
Can opponents take further legal action against the lithium project?
There is no legal right of appeal against lifting the injunction, but further legal actions by opponents remain possible.

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