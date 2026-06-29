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London stocks dip ahead of Burnham speech - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London stocks dip ahead of Burnham speech

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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London stocks dip as mining, financial shares weigh

Market Performance and Key Movers

June 29 (Reuters) - UK shares inched lower on Monday, led by declines in miners and financials, as renewed Middle East hostilities weighed on risk sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2% lower, while the midcap FTSE 250 was off 0.6%.

Sector Highlights

Mining and Commodities

• Mining shares slipped due to a decline in gold after the recent escalation in the Middle East fuelled inflation concerns, with Anglo American, Fresnillo and Rio Tinto down between 1.2% and 3%.

Consumer Staples

• British American Tobacco dipped 0.7% after the tobacco giant said it plans to reduce its workforce by 20%, dragging on consumer staple shares.

Home Construction

• Shares of home construction makers mirrored European peers, with the index down 2.4%.

Notable Stock Movements

Industrial and Defence

• Among other movers, Melrose Industries <MRON.L> and Babcock fell 1.3% and 5.1%, respectively. The Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that the UK will scrap plans to replace its ageing destroyers to focus on drone warships.

Private Equity and M&A

• Bridgepoint jumped 16.1% after the private equity group agreed to buy U.S.-based Kayne Anderson's real estate business in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion.

Telecommunications

• BT and Verizon announced a deal to combine their international enterprise operations into a 50:50 joint venture. Shares of the British telecoms group were marginally up.

Political and Economic Context

Political Developments

• Stocks showed little reaction to a policy speech by Andy Burnham, who is widely expected to be Britain's next prime minister. He reiterated his commitment to existing fiscal rules, saying his plans for the country were consistent with the party's 2024 manifesto.

Economic Outlook

Business Sentiment

• On the economic front, a survey showed British companies' expectations for growth in the coming quarter fell this month to their lowest level this year.

(Reporting by Twesha Dikshit; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 fell 0.2% and FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%, dragged by consumer staples (notably British American Tobacco) and aerospace & defence names.
  • BAT announced plans to cut about 20% of its global workforce—5,500 roles eliminated and 3,500 outsourced—to save around £600 million annually by 2028, in an AI-driven restructuring drive (malaymail.com).
  • The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed scrapping plans for Type 83 destroyers in favour of at least six “Common Combat Vessels” to control drone systems, signaling a shift to hybrid drone-integrated warfare (marketscreener.com).
  • Investors were focused on Labour MP Andy Burnham’s speech in Manchester, expected to outline a 10‑year “good growth in every postcode” economic vision, including devolution of powers and moving part of PM operations to the Northwest (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did London stocks dip on June 29?
London stocks dipped due to renewed Middle East hostilities impacting risk sentiment and investor caution ahead of Andy Burnham's speech.
Which sectors contributed most to the decline in the FTSE 100?
Consumer staples, aerospace & defence, and mining shares were major contributors to the decline in the FTSE 100 index.
What was the impact of British American Tobacco's announcement?
British American Tobacco shares fell 1.6% after the company announced plans to reduce its workforce by 20%.
What are investors expecting from Andy Burnham's speech?
Investors are looking for clues on Andy Burnham's fiscal policy and economic plans, as he is widely anticipated to become the next UK prime minister.
How did BT and Verizon news affect their shares?
BT shares were marginally up after BT and Verizon announced a 50:50 joint venture for their international enterprise operations.

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