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Turkey says it is waiting for sale contract from Qatar for Eurofighter Typhoon jet procurement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey says it is waiting for sale contract from Qatar for Eurofighter Typhoon jet procurement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Turkey Awaits Sale Contract from Qatar for Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

Turkey's Ongoing Efforts to Procure Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey is waiting for Qatar to send it a sale contract and a draft training programme as part of its deal with Britain to procure Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Background of the Eurofighter Typhoon Deal

NATO allies Turkey and Britain signed the deal for 20 jets last year, in a move aimed at deepening bilateral ties and bolstering Turkish air defences. Ankara has said it was also seeking 24 more jets from Qatar and Oman, though there has been little progress on that procurement.

Role of Qatar and Oman in the Procurement

Under the deal with Britain, Qatar and Oman can supply Turkey with some of its own Typhoons, though that requires a separate sales contract.

Current Status of Negotiations

At its weekly press briefing, the ministry said that talks on the procurement were continuing and that Turkish and Qatari delegations discussed technical and logistical matters in August and September. These included the scope of jets and ammunition to be procured, training for pilots and maintenance teams.

Pending Actions from Qatar

"It is expected for Qatar to prepare the draft training programme and the sales contract to be sent to our country," it said.

Broader Defence Cooperation Initiatives

Recent Defence Accord with Regional Partners

Turkey signed an accord with Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia on Wednesday to boost defence cooperation and strengthen defensive capabilities, including through joint development and production.

Defence Budget and Domestic Projects

Focus on Air Defence and Indigenous Programmes

The ministry added that its defence budget was increased for 2027 due to ongoing domestic defence industry projects for air defences and platforms, Turkey's indigenous KAAN fighter jet programme, drone development and shipbuilding.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey signed a deal with Britain in October 2025 for 20 new Eurofighter Typhoons, valued at around £8 billion, with deliveries from 2030 onwards (osw.waw.pl).
  • Ankara is pursuing acquisition of 12 used Tranche 3A Eurofighters from Qatar, with talks advancing and expected early deliveries by February 2026 (osw.waw.pl).
  • Negotiations for a further batch—possibly another 12 jets—from Qatar or Oman remain ongoing, aiming to increase Türkiye’s fleet to up to 56 aircraft (turdef.com).
  • Qatar must send Turkey a sale contract and draft training programme to formalize the transfer, and Turkish and Qatari delegations discussed technical and logistical details in August and September 2026 (ekathimerini.com).
  • Procurement aligns with Türkiye’s broader strategy to modernize its air force ahead of the KAAN indigenous fighter entering service and address gaps left by stalled U.S. F‑16/F‑35 deals (osw.waw.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Turkey waiting for from Qatar regarding the Eurofighter Typhoon jets?
Turkey is waiting for Qatar to send a sale contract and a draft training programme as part of the procurement process for Eurofighter Typhoon jets.
How many Eurofighter Typhoon jets is Turkey seeking to procure?
Turkey signed a deal for 20 jets with Britain and is seeking to procure an additional 24 jets from Qatar and Oman.
What topics did Turkish and Qatari delegations discuss in their recent meetings?
They discussed technical and logistical matters including the scope of jets and ammunition, as well as training for pilots and maintenance teams.
Has the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets from Qatar and Oman progressed?
There has been little progress in procuring additional jets from Qatar and Oman beyond the initial deal.
Why was Turkey's defence budget increased for 2027?
The defence budget was increased due to ongoing domestic defence projects, including air defences, the KAAN fighter jet programme, drones, and shipbuilding.

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