Poland inks order for three submarines from Sweden's Saab for $4.8 billion

Major Defense Deal Between Poland and Sweden

Contract Details and Financial Terms

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Saab said on Monday it had signed a 47 billion crown ($4.83 billion) contract with Poland for three A26-type submarines.

Included Packages and Delivery Timeline

Saab said in a statement the contract also includes a weapon package and a training andsupport package with final deliveries scheduled for 2038.

Strategic Importance for Poland

Poland announced last year that it had chosen Saab to supply it with three submarines, in a multi-billion-dollar deal that forms a key element of Warsaw's efforts to bolster its defences in the Baltic Sea.

Statements from Swedish and Polish Governments

"Sweden and Poland have successfully concluded negotiations on Poland's acquisition of three A26 submarines from Saab," the Swedish government said in a separate statement.

Impact on Security and Industrial Policy Cooperation

"The agreement is a significant step in strengthening Poland's naval capabilities and at the same time contributes to Sweden and Poland deepening their security and industrial policy cooperation," it said.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.7251 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johan Ahlander, editing by Essi Lehto)