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Saab wins $4.83 billion submarine order from Poland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saab wins $4.83 billion submarine order from Poland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Poland inks order for three submarines from Sweden's Saab for $4.8 billion

Major Defense Deal Between Poland and Sweden

Contract Details and Financial Terms

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Saab said on Monday it had signed a 47 billion crown ($4.83 billion) contract with Poland for three A26-type submarines.

Included Packages and Delivery Timeline

Saab said in a statement the contract also includes a weapon package and a training andsupport package with final deliveries scheduled for 2038.

Strategic Importance for Poland

Poland announced last year that it had chosen Saab to supply it with three submarines, in a multi-billion-dollar deal that forms a key element of Warsaw's efforts to bolster its defences in the Baltic Sea.

Statements from Swedish and Polish Governments

"Sweden and Poland have successfully concluded negotiations on Poland's acquisition of three A26 submarines from Saab," the Swedish government said in a separate statement.

Impact on Security and Industrial Policy Cooperation

"The agreement is a significant step in strengthening Poland's naval capabilities and at the same time contributes to Sweden and Poland deepening their security and industrial policy cooperation," it said.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.7251 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johan Ahlander, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal marks Saab’s first submarine export since acquiring Kockums in 2014 and represents a strategic boost for Baltic security amid heightened regional tensions (investing.com).
  • Saab will parallelise A26 submarine production across multiple sites, including parts in Sweden and maintenance facilities in Poland, to meet delivery timelines starting in 2030 (marketscreener.com).
  • To bridge capability gaps until the A26 units arrive, Poland will lease Sweden’s HMS Södermanland, enabling early crew training on AIP‑equipped submarines (armyrecognition.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Saab submarine contract with Poland?
The contract is valued at 47 billion Swedish crowns, equivalent to $4.83 billion.
How many submarines will Saab supply to Poland under this contract?
Saab will supply three A26-type submarines to Poland.
What else is included in the contract besides submarines?
The contract includes a weapon package and a training and support package.
When are the final submarine deliveries to Poland scheduled?
Final deliveries are scheduled for 2038.
Where was the Saab-Poland submarine contract announced?
The contract was announced in Stockholm, Sweden.

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