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Turkey's Erdogan says NATO summit must emphasise unity and resilience - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey's Erdogan says NATO summit must emphasise unity and resilience

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Erdogan Urges NATO Summit in Ankara to Highlight Alliance Unity and Security

Turkey's Expectations and Key Issues for the Upcoming NATO Summit

Summit Overview and Key Participants

ANKARA, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey expects next month's NATO summit in Ankara to emphasise alliance unity, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, calling for the lifting of restrictions on defence trade and for Ankara's involvement in initiatives to bolster European security.

Ankara will host 32 NATO leaders, as well as officials from the alliance's partners in the Gulf and Asia-Pacific region, on July 7-8, amid tensions within the alliance over burden-sharing, defence spending, and U.S. complaints about allies' lack of involvement in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz during the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran.

Erdogan's Main Expectations from the Summit

Alliance Unity and National Security

"Our main expectation from the summit is to achieve results that guard allies' national security sensitivities, strengthen the spirit of alliance solidarity and unity," Erdogan said at an event for parliamentarians from NATO members in Istanbul.

Discussion Topics and Turkey's Role

He said the allies would also discuss the wars in Iran, Ukraine, and Gaza during their meeting, adding that Ankara expected more from allies to support its efforts to end the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) more than 40-year insurgency, and in involving Turkey in European defence plans.

Defence Trade Restrictions and Burden Sharing

Calls for Lifting Restrictions

"If we want to combat the tests we are facing, we must lift restrictions on defence industry trade while carrying out burden sharing in a balanced and fair manner," he said, adding Turkey was doing its part in terms of reaching NATO's defence spending targets.

Turkey's Contributions to European Security

Recognition of Turkey's Role

"However, despite our contributions, it is also true that the indispensable benefits Turkey provides for European security are being overlooked in certain situations. As a nation that has a say in the development of the alliance's European pillar, we have the will to join all defence and security initiatives in the continent," he added.

Background: Defence Trade Restrictions

Turkey has long complained of U.S. and European restrictions or embargoes on defence industry trade — imposed over regional policy differences and Ankara's ties with Russia. It has said these damage the spirit of the alliance and hinder development.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Erdoğan emphasises NATO unity and calls for lifting restrictions on defence industry trade to enhance alliance solidarity and capability building. Turkey is hosting the summit (July 7–8, 2026) and seeks active participation in European defence initiatives. Turkey’s defence exports have surged—tripled to about $10 billion in 2025—highlighting its growing industrial role within NATO.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the upcoming NATO summit?
The NATO summit will be held in Ankara, Turkey on July 7-8.
What does President Erdogan expect from the NATO summit?
Erdogan expects the summit to emphasise alliance unity and lift restrictions on defence trade.
What restrictions does Turkey want lifted by NATO allies?
Turkey seeks the lifting of U.S. and European restrictions or embargoes on defence industry trade.
Which issues will NATO leaders discuss at the summit?
NATO leaders will discuss the wars in Iran, Ukraine, and Gaza among other security topics.
How does Turkey contribute to NATO’s defence efforts?
Turkey contributes by meeting defence spending targets and supporting European security initiatives.

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