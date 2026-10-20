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Ryanair optimistic Boeing MAX 10 certification will be done in October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair optimistic Boeing MAX 10 certification will be done in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Ryanair Expects Boeing MAX 10 Certification by US FAA in October

Ryanair's Optimism for Boeing 737 MAX 10 Certification

By Philip Blenkinsop

Timeline for Certification and Delivery

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday he is optimistic that US certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 will be completed this month, allowing Europe's largest airline to receive 16 of the planes in early 2027.

FAA's Review and Software Issues

The US Federal Aviation Administration said last month it was holding off ​certifying Boeing's long-delayed 737 MAX 10 until a newly disclosed software issue was resolved, the latest setback to the planemaker's efforts to bring ⁠the largest version of its best-selling jet to market.

O'Leary's Statement on Certification Prospects

"Boeing are hoping to have the MAX 10, the new aircraft, certified before the end of October. We're now in the last 10 days of October. We're pretty optimistic that that date will be hit," O'Leary told Reuters.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The FAA has delayed certification of the 737 MAX 10 due to a newly identified software glitch, but said experts determined it poses no safety concern, removing a key obstacle to approval. (investing.com)
  • Boeing's leadership confirms that flight testing is complete and that certification documentation is in its final stages, with expectations to finalize very soon. (boeing.com)
  • Ryanair expects its first 15–16 MAX 10 jets to arrive in spring/early 2027; the order includes up to 150 aircraft, which offer significant fuel, emissions, and capacity efficiencies. (investor.ryanair.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ryanair's expectation for Boeing 737 MAX 10 certification?
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary is optimistic that US FAA certification for the Boeing 737 MAX 10 will be completed by the end of October.
How many Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes is Ryanair expecting to receive?
Ryanair is expecting to receive 16 Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes in early 2027.
Why has the Boeing 737 MAX 10 certification been delayed?
Certification was delayed due to a newly disclosed software issue, prompting the US FAA to hold off until it is resolved.
Who provided the update on Boeing 737 MAX 10 certification status?
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary provided the update, as reported by Reuters.

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