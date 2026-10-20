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Italy's Eni to increase gas processing capacity in Egypt's Western Desert - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Eni to increase gas processing capacity in Egypt's Western Desert

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Eni Expands Gas Processing Capacity in Egypt’s Western Desert with Meleiha Phase 2

Meleiha Phase 2 Project Overview

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Eni will increase its gas processing capacity in Egypt's Western Desert with its Meleiha Phase 2 project, the Italian state-controlled energy group said on Tuesday.

Project Launch and Development

• The company said it launched the start-up activities for the development a new gas hub within the Merged Meleiha concession

Gas Processing Capacity Expansion

• The project will significantly increase gas processing capacity and support the growth of Egypt's gas output, Eni said

Facility Specifications

• The new facility has been designed to process up to 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day

Integration with Existing Infrastructure

• It will ensure the connection of new production to Egypt's existing gas infrastructure

• The project will also contribute to increasing gas availability for the domestic market

Eni’s Role in Egypt’s Energy Sector

• Eni is currently Egypt's leading energy producer, with a hydrocarbon production of approximately 242 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day on an equity basis in 2025

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni, via its Agiba joint venture with EGPC, launched Meleiha Phase 2 start‑up activities on October 20 2026, establishing a new gas hub in the merged Meleiha concession with 100 MMscfd processing capacity (eni.com).
  • The project includes an integrated system of development wells, gathering networks, trunklines and a dedicated export pipeline to connect new production rapidly to Egypt’s gas infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and energy security (eni.com).
  • Meleiha Phase 2 aligns with Egypt’s strategy to valorize Western Desert resources, reduce gas flaring, and meets the need for increased domestic gas supply—while reinforcing Eni's leading role as Egypt’s top energy producer, with hydrocarbon output of ~242 kboe/d in 2025 (eni.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Eni's new project in Egypt's Western Desert?
Eni has launched the Meleiha Phase 2 project to increase gas processing capacity in Egypt's Western Desert.
How much gas will the new facility be able to process?
The facility is designed to process up to 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.
What will the Meleiha Phase 2 project contribute to Egypt?
It will expand gas processing capacity, boost Egypt's gas output, and increase gas availability for the domestic market.
How does the project affect Egypt's existing gas infrastructure?
The new facility will ensure new gas production connects to Egypt's existing gas infrastructure.
What is Eni's current level of hydrocarbon production in Egypt?
Eni produces approximately 242 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in Egypt on an equity basis.

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