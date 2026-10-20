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Italian banks, insurers and state lender CDP will help fund 2027 budget, deputy PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian banks, insurers and state lender CDP will help fund 2027 budget, deputy PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Italian Banks and Insurers to Fund €5 Billion for 2027 Budget Amid Economic Strains

Italy's 2027 Budget Funding Plans and Economic Context

Financial Institutions' Role in Budget Funding

ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italian banks, insurers and other financial institutions including state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will be asked to fund next year's budget, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

Planned Revenue from Financial Sector

• Italy plans to raise an additional €5 billion ($5.62 billion) from ‌the financial sector to finance tax cuts and spending hikes in its 2027 budget, the government's Draft Budgetary Plan showed last week.

Involvement of Broader Financial Sector

• "Work is underway across the entire financial sector, so not just banks and insurance companies. I believe Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and other institutions should also be involved," Tajani was quoted as saying by Italian news agencies.

Timeline and Political Context

Budget Announcement Schedule

• The government is expected to unveil its full budget sometime between next week and early November.

Political Stakes for Prime Minister Meloni

• Prime Minister ​Giorgia Meloni is putting together the 2027 budget - her last before national elections due next year - against a difficult ⁠economic backdrop.

Economic Challenges Facing Italy

Inflation and Borrowing Costs

• Surging fuel prices are driving up inflation, government borrowing costs are climbing, and public debt is expected to overtake Greece's this year as the ​highest in the 21-nation currency bloc.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy will raise an additional €5 billion in 2027 from the financial sector—including banks, insurers and state lender CDP—to fund tax cuts and spending increases (Tajani).
  • This contribution is part of a larger €10.7 billion plan over 2027–2029, equating to about 0.21 % of GDP in 2027. The levy on finance will be recurring, not one‑off.(live.euronext.com)
  • Italy’s debt‑to‑GDP ratio is projected to hit around 139 % by end‑2027—surpassing Greece and posing a fiscal challenge amid surging fuel prices and higher borrowing costs.(economy-finance.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which institutions will fund Italy's 2027 budget?
Italian banks, insurers, and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), along with other financial institutions, will help fund the 2027 budget.
How much does Italy plan to raise from the financial sector for the 2027 budget?
Italy plans to raise an additional €5 billion (about $5.62 billion) from the financial sector for the 2027 budget.
What will the additional funds be used for in the 2027 budget?
The raised funds will finance tax cuts and spending hikes as part of the government's 2027 budget.
When will the full Italian 2027 budget be unveiled?
The full budget is expected to be unveiled between next week and early November.
What economic challenges is Italy facing ahead of the 2027 budget?
Italy is facing surging fuel prices, rising inflation, higher borrowing costs, and public debt projected to overtake Greece's in the euro area.

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