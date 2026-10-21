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Russia says it will send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it will send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Russia to Export First Diesel Cargo to US After Ban Ends

Russia Resumes Diesel Exports to the United States

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia will dispatch its first tanker with diesel for the United States on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, according to the Vedomosti news outlet, after a deal with US President Donald Trump.

Russia lifted its self-imposed ban on diesel exports on October 9, introduced to tackle domestic shortages triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, after reaching the deal with Trump to supply diesel to global markets.

Details of the Diesel Shipment

Novak said on Wednesday the vessel will carry 40,000 metric tons of the fuel, adding that the paperwork on the fuel supply is nearing its completion, according to media reports. He did not name the port from which the cargo will be delivered.

Future Shipments and Agreements

"Additional shipments will follow, of course. There were agreements reached between the two leaders. We will meet the United States' needs, to the extent of our capabilities," RIA news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Trump has said Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons, or 2.25 million barrels, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter".

The US exports about 1.5 million barrels of diesel per day.

Diplomatic and Economic Implications

US-Russia Talks and Market Impact

Russian President Vladimir Putin was hosting US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday, after the US-Russia diesel export deal led to a sharp deterioration in ties between the United States and Ukraine.

During the talks in St Petersburg, Witkoff thanked Putin for lifting the export restrictions. Putin also mentioned the deal, saying that global diesel prices dropped by 5%-6% after the agreement.

"That's an example of us working together, I want to thank you for that," Witkoff said in televised comments.

Additional Russian Exports to the US

Putin also said that first Russian tankers with diesel will departs in two to three days.

"We are preparing deliveries of several vessels, the tankers, right now. They will go one after another. The financial component should be provided," he said, adding that Russia also would be able to supply fertilisers in "large quantities" to the US market.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise HeavensEditing by Tomasz Janowski, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia lifted its self‑imposed diesel export ban on Oct 9 after a Trump‑Putin agreement, allowing 300,000 t immediately, then 500,000 t in November and 1 million t thereafter (vedomosti.ru)
  • The initial shipment of 40,000 t is small relative to U.S. diesel consumption (over 4 million bpd), signaling limited market impact but notable geopolitical symbolism (apnews.com)
  • The deal is politically charged—backlash from Ukraine and sanctions critics has intensified as the U.S. appears to prioritize energy relief over pressure on Russia (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia impose a ban on diesel exports?
Russia introduced a self-imposed diesel export ban to address domestic shortages caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries.
When will Russia send its first diesel cargo to the US?
Russia's first diesel tanker to the US is scheduled to depart on Thursday, October 21.
How much diesel is included in the first shipment to the US?
The initial shipment will carry 40,000 metric tons of diesel.
What impact did the Russia-US diesel deal have on global prices?
Global diesel prices dropped by 5%-6% after the Russia-US export agreement was reached.
Are more Russian diesel shipments to the US expected?
Yes, additional shipments will follow, with larger volumes planned in the coming months.

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