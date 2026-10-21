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Bolt, Nvidia to kickstart driverless taxi programme in Madrid during 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Bolt and Nvidia to Roll Out Driverless Taxi Programme in Madrid by 2027

Launch of Autonomous Taxi Programme in Madrid

By Danny Callaghan

Programme Overview and Timeline

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt is launching an autonomous driving programme in Madrid during 2027 and aims to expand into Western European cities before the end of the year, the company said on Wednesday.

Technology and Vehicle Deployment

The programme is set to deploy Nvidia's Alpamayo software in at least 25,000 vehicles manufactured by Lucid as Spain moves to issue permits for testing autonomous vehicles on public roads.

Key Details of the Madrid Pilot

• Bolt told Reuters the programme in Madrid is a starting point for gathering real-world data and expects "tens of vehicles" on the streets of the Spanish capital next year

• Madrid will be the pilot city because the region has created a testing permit allowing limited commercial operations without full approval, Bolt's head of autonomous driving Jevgeni Kabanov said

• Kabanov said the driving software runs entirely inside the car without connecting to the internet for cybersecurity reasons

Expansion Plans in Europe

• Bolt is also targeting entry into major French and German cities by the end of next year

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Bolt’s 2027 Madrid pilot uses Nvidia’s reasoning‑based Alpamayo AI stack installed directly in Lucid vehicles for enhanced cybersecurity and local autonomy.
  • The Madrid experiment leverages new Spanish autonomous‑vehicle testing permits, with “tens of vehicles” initially gathering real‑world data before scaling up to 25,000 vehicles.
  • Bolt expects to deploy this driverless service in major French and German cities by end‑2027, aligning with its European autonomous mobility strategy and recent partnerships.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Bolt launch its autonomous taxi programme in Madrid?
Bolt plans to launch the autonomous taxi programme in Madrid during 2027.
Which technology will Bolt use for its driverless taxis?
Bolt will use Nvidia's Alpamayo software in at least 25,000 Lucid-manufactured vehicles.
Why was Madrid chosen as the pilot city for the autonomous taxi programme?
Madrid was chosen because the region introduced a permit for limited commercial testing of autonomous vehicles.
Will the autonomous driving software require an internet connection?
No, the driving software runs entirely inside the vehicle for cybersecurity reasons.
Is Bolt planning to expand its autonomous taxi programme outside Spain?
Yes, Bolt aims to expand into major French and German cities by the end of next year.

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