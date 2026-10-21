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Exclusive-Hungary considers replacing Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Hungary considers replacing Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Energy Europe Nuclear

Hungary Reviews Paks Nuclear Project, Considers Replacing Rosatom as Lead Contractor

Hungary's Nuclear Expansion: Project Review and Potential Contractor Shift

By Gergely Szakacs and Marek Strzelecki

Background and Political Context

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hungary is considering replacing Russia's Rosatom as the main contractor in the expansion of its Paks nuclear power plant and has started sounding out alternative suppliers as part of a review of the project, two people said.

The project, awarded by Viktor Orban to Rosatom without a tender in 2014, is politically sensitive and extremely costly. Adding to the uncertainties, in August a drought led to a near shutdown of the plant's existing reactors.

The expansion of Paks is Rosatom's most prominent nuclear project in the European Union, after Finland cancelled the contract with the Russian firm in May 2022. The parties have since been locked in legal disputes.

Under Orban, Hungary opposed any sanctions on Russian nuclear energy. 

Project Review and Decision Timeline

Upcoming Government Decision

DECISION EXPECTED BY EARLY NEXT YEAR

The cabinet of Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who won a landslide election victory in April, is expected to make a final decision about the Paks expansion later this year or early next year.

The project, originally estimated to cost €12.5 billion, had cost Hungary more than €2 billion ($2.24 billion) by the time the first concrete was poured in February.

A Hungarian government spokeswoman and Rosatom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Wednesday.

Scope of the Review

A person familiar with the review of the expansion project said all scenarios were on the table, when asked whether it could lead to Hungary changing its main contractor.

The person also said the review would identify the legal, technical, financial and timing consequences of changing supplier, and whether the project was financially viable.

Contract Amendments and Legal Complications

Amendments and Delays

AMENDMENTS, DELAYS AND COMPLICATIONS

The original contract with Rosatom has been amended five times, with a sixth amendment prepared but not signed. 

In another setback, a 2025 ruling from the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court, annulled the European Commission's approval of state aid for the project.

Government's Position on Rosatom

A second source, close to the administration, said the government was "leaning towards a conclusion that the Paks expansion is necessary" but that Rosatom should not be involved.

Nuclear Energy's Role in Hungary

Energy Security and Climate Considerations

Nuclear generation can provide a huge supply of baseload power with almost no carbon emissions, but plants typically need large volumes of cool water, making them vulnerable to the droughts and heatwaves that climate change is making more frequent.

Despite nuclear's cost and complexity, Magyar's pro-EU government is strongly in favour of nuclear energy, which it needs to meet rising demand and to balance intermittent renewable sources.

Official Statements

"Nuclear energy and the nuclear supply chain offer the greatest potential, including at the European level, to secure and strengthen our own capacities," Zsuzsa Beres, deputy state secretary in charge of nuclear energy and international relations at the Economy and Energy Ministry, said.

"We will continue to rely heavily on nuclear energy in the future," she told a conference last week.

Extension of Existing Reactors

As a stopgap pending the Paks expansion, Budapest is exploring seeking approval for a 20-year extension of licences to operate four existing Russian-built reactors at Paks. The licences expire between 2032 and 2037.

Rosatom's Position and EU Sanctions

Rosatom and the European Market

ROSATOM HAS AVOIDED EU SANCTIONS SO FAR

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, EU member states have cut Russian oil and gas imports.

Rosatom, however, has avoided EU sanctions and in 2025, Russia supplied about 23% of the EU's enrichment deliveries and 16% of its natural uranium, according to data from the World Nuclear Association. 

Potential Consequences of Dropping Rosatom

Should the government's review decide against Rosatom, Hungary could have to absorb the €1.1 billion paid so far to Rosatom and any penalties for breach of contract.

The sources did not name any possible new supplier, though one said a European supplier would simplify the foreign-policy context and sanctions environment. The project management challenges would stay the same.

Rosatom's Response

Speaking to reporters in Moscow earlier this month, Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom, said the company was waiting for Hungary to complete its review.

He said he had approached the new Hungarian government for talks, but so far had not had a response.

($1 = 0.8919 euros)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Hungary’s new government under Prime Minister Péter Magyar has launched a comprehensive review of the Paks II project, originally awarded to Rosatom without tender in 2014, exploring alternative suppliers and assessing legal, technical, financial, and timeline implications (world-nuclear.org).
  • The European Court of Justice annulled EU approval of state aid for the Paks expansion in September 2025, complicating the project’s legal standing and increasing uncertainty (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Hungary has already begun diversifying its nuclear supply chain—agreements with Framatome and Westinghouse aim to reduce dependency on Russian fuel and secure alternative reactor technologies (world-nuclear.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hungary considering replacing Rosatom in the Paks nuclear project?
Hungary is reviewing the Paks project due to political sensitivity, legal challenges, and changing energy strategies, and is exploring alternative suppliers.
What is the estimated cost of the Paks nuclear power plant expansion?
The expansion was originally estimated to cost €12.5 billion, with more than €2 billion already spent by the time construction started.
Has Rosatom faced EU sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
Rosatom has so far avoided EU sanctions, even as other Russian energy imports have been reduced.
What will the Hungarian government review regarding the Paks project?
The review will assess legal, technical, financial, and timing consequences of changing suppliers and the overall financial viability of the project.
What interim energy measures is Hungary considering until the Paks expansion is complete?
Hungary is looking at extending the licenses of its four existing Russian-built reactors by 20 years as a stopgap.

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