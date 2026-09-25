GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
France's prestigious Goncourt prize drops novel after author accused of using AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

France's prestigious Goncourt prize drops novel after author accused of using AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Literary Scandal AI Ethics

Goncourt Prize Drops Novel After Author Faces AI and Plagiarism Claims

Controversy Surrounding Thelyson Orelien's Novel

Removal of Novel from Goncourt Prize Longlist

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The organisers of the prestigious Goncourt literary prize said on Friday they had removed a smash-hit novel by Haitian-Canadian author Thelyson Orelien from their longlist after accusations he used AI to write it.

Denial and Debate Over AI Usage

Orelien denied using AI to write "C'etait Ca ou Mourir" ("It Was Either That or Die") as the allegations ignited a debate about race, literary merit and originality that has roiled the French literary establishment.

Origin of AI Accusations

The accusations about AI use were made this week by a little-known X account "Balance ton Claude." Essayist Samuel Fitoussi later claimed ownership of the account, saying he managed it with other unidentified individuals.

Plagiarism Allegations and Previous Works

The AI accusations were followed by reports that Orelien had committed plagiarism in earlier works. La Presse said that a 2012 short story by Orelien had plagiarized passages from a book by French author Louis Pauwels, while a 2013 opinion piece copied from The Philippine Star newspaper.

Orelien has yet to respond to those accusations, and did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Academie Goncourt's Response and Statement

The Paris-based Academie Goncourt said it had taken note of the AI and plagiarism accusations, and had decided to remove his novel "to preserve the integrity of the Goncourt Prize and that of the Academie, whose central role is to promote and honour literature written by women and men."

Stance Against AI-Generated Texts

The Academie said it hoped its decision would show it was fully against the "creation of texts generated with the assistance of AI," adding it would make no further comment before October 6, when it will announce its shortlist.

Background on the Novel and Author

The debut novel by the Haitian-born author tells the story of a Haitian migrant who travels north through Latin America before ending up in Canada. It has won a host of other literary awards, and was due to be translated into multiple languages.

Publisher Reactions

His French and Canadian publishers initially offered Orelien their full support over the AI allegations. They did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

AI Detection and Reliability Concerns

"Balance ton Claude" said that running passages through AI detection tool Pangram showed the novel "was written almost entirely by artificial intelligence". Some experts say the reliability of AI detection tools is questionable.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Makini Brice and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The Académie Goncourt dropped the novel from its longlist to protect the award’s integrity amid AI and plagiarism claims (leparisien.fr)
  • The initial AI accusation came from a little‑known X account “Balance ton Claude,” which used the Pangram detection tool to claim the novel was “almost entirely” AI‑written (letemps.ch)
  • Essayist Samuel Fitoussi later admitted to being part of the anonymous group behind the account, prompting broader discussions on bias, literary originality and trust in AI detection tools (leparisien.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Thelyson Orelien's novel removed from the Goncourt Prize longlist?
Thelyson Orelien's novel was removed after accusations that he used AI to write it and allegations of plagiarism in earlier works.
Did Thelyson Orelien admit to using AI for his novel?
No, Thelyson Orelien denied using AI to write his novel despite the accusations.
Who made the accusations of AI use against Orelien?
The accusations were made by an X account named 'Balance ton Claude,' later linked to essayist Samuel Fitoussi.
How reliable are AI detection tools according to experts?
Some experts say the reliability of AI detection tools is questionable.
Will the Academie Goncourt address the accusations further before October 6?
No, the Academie Goncourt stated it will make no further comment until it announces its shortlist on October 6.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-BP explored deal for Devon’s Eagle Ford asset, sources say

Exclusive-BP explored deal for Devon’s Eagle Ford asset, sources say

Image for UK budget forecasters may need raise productivity view, think tank says

UK budget forecasters may need raise productivity view, think tank says

Image for Germany approves fuel tax discount

Germany approves fuel tax discount

Image for Russian strikes shut Ukraine's biggest steelmaker, kill five in Kyiv

Russian strikes shut Ukraine's biggest steelmaker, kill five in Kyiv

Image for Exclusive-Qatar Airways retires idle A330s and sends pilots to RwandAir as Iran war drags

Exclusive-Qatar Airways retires idle A330s and sends pilots to RwandAir as Iran war drags

Image for Evan Gershkovich says his arrest in Russia was carefully planned FSB sting

Evan Gershkovich says his arrest in Russia was carefully planned FSB sting

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Germany's BASF approaches Evonik over potential takeover
Germany's BASF approaches Evonik over potential takeover
Image for EU vote on Tesla's supervised self-driving system pushed back
EU vote on Tesla's supervised self-driving system pushed back
Image for Volkswagen recalls 4 million cars, Handelsblatt reports
Volkswagen recalls 4 million cars, Handelsblatt reports
Image for How Payment Terms Shape Supplier Resilience
How Payment Terms Shape Supplier Resilience
Image for Denys Boiko on Turning Digital Payments into Financial Inclusion Across the GCC
Denys Boiko on Turning Digital Payments into Financial Inclusion Across the GCC
Image for Fifth candidate enters race to lead WHO as nominations close
Fifth candidate enters race to lead WHO as nominations close
Image for Analysis-Talk of US export ban on diesel deepens US crude futures' discount to global benchmark
Analysis-Talk of US export ban on diesel deepens US crude futures' discount to global benchmark
Image for UK to probe air traffic control glitch that grounded thousands of flights
UK to probe air traffic control glitch that grounded thousands of flights
Image for EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid
EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid
Image for Oil slides as US-Iran truce hopes outweigh Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Oil slides as US-Iran truce hopes outweigh Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Image for Stocks weather bond volatility, oil eases slightly
Stocks weather bond volatility, oil eases slightly
Image for Dollar falls as oil cools but set for weekly gain; yen rallies
Dollar falls as oil cools but set for weekly gain; yen rallies
View All Finance Posts