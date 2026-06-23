GBAF Logo
Rugby-Red Roses secure hefty raise, World Cup bonus in new four-year pay deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Rugby-Red Roses secure hefty raise, World Cup bonus in new four-year pay deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Sports Rugby

Red Roses Secure Major Salary Raise and World Cup Bonus in RFU Deal

England Women's Rugby Team Achieves Landmark Pay Agreement

Details of the New Four-Year Pay Deal

June 23 (Reuters) - England women's players are set for a hefty raise in salaries and match fees plus a special World Cup selection bonus after they negotiated a new four-year pay deal with the Rugby Football Union, the national governing body said on Tuesday.

Salary Increase and Contract Terms

The BBC reported that the Red Roses, who won the World Cup last year for the third time, have negotiated a 25% increase on their previous contract, which ends this month.

RFU’s Statement on the Agreement

"The Red Roses set the standard globally... this framework reflects both our ambition to remain number one in the world and our responsibility to grow the game for the future,” RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said in a statement that mentioned the pay deal but without giving financial details.

Investment in Women's Rugby and World Cup Bonus

The new deal, along with RFU's commitment to invest £24 million ($31.72 million) into the Premiership Women's Rugby over 10 years, is meant to further accelerate growth of the sport among women and girls, the national body said.

The World Cup selection bonus is meant to recognise "the achievement of representing England on the sport’s biggest stage," the RFU added.

Potential Earnings for Top Players

The BBC also reported that the top England players can earn £100,000 if they retain the title.

Reactions from Team and Leadership

"As Red Roses our goal is always to be the number one team in the world on the field and off it," England captain Meg Jones said.

"The investment into our programme and our pathways is critical to that and so this is an important moment for the group and for the game in England."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7565 pounds)

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • New four‑year contract boosts salaries and match fees by approximately 25%, plus a World Cup selection bonus for retention (reddit.com).
  • Deal guarantees a minimum of 32 full‑time contracts and introduces a formal mid‑cycle review tied to commercial performance (reddit.com).
  • RFU commits £24 million over 10 years into Premiership Women’s Rugby to accelerate growth of the women’s game (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new pay deal for England's Red Roses rugby team?
The Red Roses negotiated a new four-year pay deal with the RFU, which includes a 25% salary and match fee increase plus a World Cup selection bonus.
How much can top England women's rugby players earn under the new deal?
Top England players can reportedly earn up to £100,000 if they retain the Rugby World Cup title.
What additional investments are included in the RFU agreement?
The RFU has also committed to invest £24 million into Premiership Women's Rugby over 10 years to help grow the sport.
Who announced the new Red Roses pay deal?
The Rugby Football Union (RFU), England's national governing body for rugby, announced the new deal.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote

Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Image for Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Image for Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Image for Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Image for UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Image for Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Image for Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Image for Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Image for Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Image for Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
View All Headlines Posts