Red Roses Secure Major Salary Raise and World Cup Bonus in RFU Deal

England Women's Rugby Team Achieves Landmark Pay Agreement

Details of the New Four-Year Pay Deal

June 23 (Reuters) - England women's players are set for a hefty raise in salaries and match fees plus a special World Cup selection bonus after they negotiated a new four-year pay deal with the Rugby Football Union, the national governing body said on Tuesday.

Salary Increase and Contract Terms

The BBC reported that the Red Roses, who won the World Cup last year for the third time, have negotiated a 25% increase on their previous contract, which ends this month.

RFU’s Statement on the Agreement

"The Red Roses set the standard globally... this framework reflects both our ambition to remain number one in the world and our responsibility to grow the game for the future,” RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said in a statement that mentioned the pay deal but without giving financial details.

Investment in Women's Rugby and World Cup Bonus

The new deal, along with RFU's commitment to invest £24 million ($31.72 million) into the Premiership Women's Rugby over 10 years, is meant to further accelerate growth of the sport among women and girls, the national body said.

The World Cup selection bonus is meant to recognise "the achievement of representing England on the sport’s biggest stage," the RFU added.

Potential Earnings for Top Players

The BBC also reported that the top England players can earn £100,000 if they retain the title.

Reactions from Team and Leadership

"As Red Roses our goal is always to be the number one team in the world on the field and off it," England captain Meg Jones said.

"The investment into our programme and our pathways is critical to that and so this is an important moment for the group and for the game in England."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7565 pounds)

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)