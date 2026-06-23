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UN resolution urges accountability for attacks on peacekeepers - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN resolution urges accountability for attacks on peacekeepers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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UN Security Council Passes Resolution to Strengthen Peacekeeper Protection

UN Adopts Measures to Enhance Accountability for Attacks on Peacekeepers

Background and Recent Incidents

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution aimed at strengthening accountability for attacks on U.N. peacekeepers, amid concern over rising violence and low prosecution rates.

The move follows a series of deadly incidents targeting U.N. personnel, including the killing of seven peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon after a fresh round of fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah in early March.

Details of the Resolution

Drafting and Adoption

The resolution, drafted by Denmark and Pakistan and co-sponsored by 152 countries, passed unanimously.

Key Provisions

Host Country Responsibilities

It urges countries hosting U.N. peacekeepers to take "all necessary measures" to investigate and prosecute those responsible for attacks on U.N. personnel.

It says prosecution rates have remained low and that accountability is essential to prevent future attacks.

While reaffirming that host states bear primary responsibility for the safety of U.N. personnel, it urges all parties to cooperate with investigations.

UN Coordination and Support

The text asks the U.N. secretary-general to designate "a senior focal point" within the U.N. to coordinate efforts to improve accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

It also encourages troop- and police-contributing countries to deploy investigators, at the request of host states, to assist inquiries and calls for an annual U.N. progress report on investigations and prosecutions.

Further Actions and Implications

The council said attacks against U.N. peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and expressed its intention to consider further steps to strengthen accountability for them.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The resolution comes amid escalating violence — notably, seven U.N. peacekeeper deaths in southern Lebanon since March — highlighting alarming risks to personnel and low prosecution rates.
  • Denmark and Pakistan leveraged their Security Council tenure to transform past statements into this institutionalized mechanism focusing exclusively on accountability, moving beyond symbolic condemnations.
  • Key provisions include urging host states to investigate and prosecute perpetrators, deploying investigators from troop‑contributing countries, appointing a senior focal point in the U.N., and mandating an annual Secretary‑General report on accountability efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new UN resolution on peacekeepers address?
The resolution aims to strengthen accountability for attacks on UN peacekeepers by urging investigation and prosecution of those responsible.
Which countries drafted and co-sponsored the peacekeeper accountability resolution?
Denmark and Pakistan drafted the resolution, which was co-sponsored by 152 countries and adopted unanimously.
What measures does the resolution urge for improving peacekeeper safety?
It urges host countries to investigate and prosecute attackers, and recommends cooperation, deployment of investigators, and annual progress reports.
Why is accountability for attacks on peacekeepers important?
Accountability is considered essential to preventing future attacks and maintaining safety for UN personnel.
Could attacks on UN peacekeepers be considered war crimes?
Yes, the Security Council noted that attacks on peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and will consider further steps to ensure accountability.

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