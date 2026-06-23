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Vatican rejects proposal to allow sermons by Catholic women - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vatican rejects proposal to allow sermons by Catholic women

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Vatican Denies German Bishops’ Request for Women Sermons at Mass

By Joshua McElwee

Vatican Reaffirms Sermon Rules Amid German Bishops’ Appeal

VATICAN CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - The Vatican on Tuesday reaffirmed a long-standing rule that only an ordained priest or deacon can give a sermon at a Catholic mass, rejecting a request from German bishops to broaden the practice and allow sermons by women or other laypeople.

The Vatican’s Official Statement

"The current discipline cannot be dispensed from," said a release from the Vatican's Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, which oversees worship by the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

Background on Sermons in Catholic Mass

Many Catholic masses include a sermon, where a priest or a deacon offers a reflection on the day's Bible readings. The German bishops' conference had asked earlier this year for permission for laypeople to also offer sermons.

International Support for Lay Sermons

The German request echoed sentiments from many bishops in the U.S. and other European countries, who say many laypeople are as capable of preaching as priests. They often cite a desire to hear sermons from women, who cannot be ordained in the Catholic Church.

Vatican’s Response and Rationale

The Vatican did not provide its full response to the German bishops, only a press release summarizing its decision.

Theological Basis for Restricting Sermons

"The reservation of the homily to a priest or deacons is not a merely disciplinary norm but derives from the very nature of the liturgy," the release said.

Role of the Priest in the Liturgy

The Catholic Church teaches that during a mass, a priest acts "in persona Christi" (in the person of Christ), and it is God who acts through the priest during worship.

Exceptions and Other Practices

Laypeople are allowed to give sermons at prayer services outside of a mass.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship emphasized that reserving the homily to ordained ministers is intrinsic to the liturgy, not merely disciplinary (vatican.va).
  • German bishops had formally requested permission earlier in 2026 for trained laypeople, including women, to preach during Mass as part of reforms from the Synodal Way (infovaticana.com).
  • While the Vatican denied lay preaching at Mass, study groups under the synodal process continue to explore expanded non‑ordained roles for women in Church leadership (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is allowed to give sermons at a Catholic mass?
Only ordained priests or deacons are permitted to give sermons at a Catholic mass according to the Vatican.
What proposal did the German bishops make to the Vatican?
The German bishops requested permission for laypeople, including women, to deliver sermons during Catholic mass.
Why did the Vatican reject the proposal to allow women to give sermons?
The Vatican said reserving the homily to priests or deacons derives from the nature of the liturgy, not merely a disciplinary rule.
Can laypeople give sermons in the Catholic Church?
Laypeople are allowed to give sermons at prayer services outside of mass, but not during a Catholic mass.
How did the Vatican communicate its decision on this issue?
The Vatican issued a press release summarizing its decision and did not provide its full response to the German bishops.

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