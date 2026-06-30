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Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Rheinmetall gets Ukraine order for shells, propellant charges

Rheinmetall Secures Major Artillery Shells Contract from Ukraine

Contract Details and Timeline

June 30 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall won a contract worth in the high double-digit millions of euros from Ukraine for artillery shells and propellant charges, the company said on Tuesday.

Financial Recognition and Completion Schedule

The contract value will be recognised in the second quarter of 2026, and the order is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Production and Manufacturing Locations

The company said it has already begun production for the order in Spain.

Rheinmetall's Strategic Position and Market Response

Expansion and Response to NATO Budgets

Rheinmetall, one of the biggest manufacturers of large-calibre ammunition, has been responding to rising NATO defence budgets by entering new defence domains and expanding production capacities.

Recent Share Performance

Impact of German Frigate Programme Cancellation

Last week, shares in the Duesseldorf-based company fell sharply after Germany scrapped a landmark frigate programme following delays and expected cost overruns.

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer, Editing by Miranda Murray and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The contract is valued in the high double‑digit million‑euro range and will be recognised in Q2 2026, with delivery by Q1 2027.
  • It includes artillery shells and propellant charges, addressing Ukraine’s high ammunition demand amidst ongoing conflict.
  • This order adds to a series of substantial Rheinmetall contracts supporting Ukraine, highlighting its pivotal role in European defense supply chains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Rheinmetall's ammunition order from Ukraine?
The contract is worth a high double-digit million euro amount.
What products are included in the Rheinmetall-Ukraine contract?
The order includes artillery shells and propellant charges.
When will the Rheinmetall contract value be recognized?
The contract value will be recognized in the second quarter of 2026.
When is the Ukrainian ammunition order expected to be completed?
The order is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.
Who reported the Rheinmetall Ukraine contract news?
The news was reported by Maria Rugamer and edited by Miranda Murray.

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