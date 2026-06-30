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Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Artificial Intelligence

Bank of England Warns Agentic AI in Finance May Need Regulatory Overhaul

Regulatory Concerns Over Autonomous AI in the Financial Sector

Bank of England Highlights Need for Enhanced Oversight

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - More sophisticated regulatory frameworks may be needed to monitor and contain the risks AI poses to the financial system, one of the Bank of England's deputy governors said on Tuesday.

Speech at the European Central Bank Forum

Speaking at the European Central Bank Forum on central banking in Portugal, Sarah Breeden, deputy governor for financial stability, said the rapid rise in capabilities of AI agents that can act autonomously had exposed potential gaps.

Challenges of Autonomous Agents

"Our frameworks were not built to contemplate autonomous agents, and relying on a human in the loop for all agent actions is unlikely to be realistic. More sophisticated governance and accountability frameworks may be needed," Breeden said. 

Global Warnings and Industry Impact

Risks Identified by Regulators

Regulators and global standard-setting bodies have repeatedly warned about the risks posed by the rollout of AI across the financial sector since Anthropic released Mythos that could pose significant cybersecurity challenges to the banking industry, analysts say.

Financial Stability Board's Recommendations

The Financial Stability Board earlier in June called for tighter safeguards to guard against the risks of AI agents, which, it said, posed a distinct challenge to human oversight.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Sarah Breeden highlighted at the ECB Forum in Sintra on June 30, 2026, that current financial regulations don’t account for autonomous AI agents and that human oversight alone may be insufficient (ecb.europa.eu).
  • The Financial Stability Board on June 10, 2026 released a consultation with 12 “sound practices” addressing AI governance, lifecycle risk, cyber and third‑party risks, including specific guidance for agentic AI (fsb.org).
  • The FSB’s agentic AI recommendations emphasize setting boundaries, requiring human approval for high‑risk actions, treating AI agents as “synthetic employees,” and ensuring audit trails and identity attribution (techinformed.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Bank of England believe AI may need new financial regulations?
The Bank of England notes that current frameworks were not designed for autonomous AI agents, raising concerns about oversight and the need for updated regulations.
What risks do agentic AI systems pose to the financial sector?
Agentic AI can act autonomously, potentially causing cybersecurity challenges and exposing gaps in current financial regulatory systems.
What did Sarah Breeden say about AI governance?
Sarah Breeden suggested that more sophisticated governance and accountability frameworks are necessary to manage the risks of autonomous AI in finance.
How are global regulators responding to AI risks in banking?
Regulators and global standard-setting bodies are calling for tighter safeguards and improved oversight as AI agents present distinct challenges to human supervision.

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