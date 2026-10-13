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Finance

Recruiter Michael Page returns to growth on Americas and Asia Pacific strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Michael Page Reports Growth Driven by American and Asia Pacific Markets

Michael Page’s Third Quarter Performance and Market Trends

Return to Growth in Q3 2023

Oct 13 (Reuters) - British recruiter Michael Page said on Tuesday it returned to growth in the third quarter, delivering its first increase in gross profit since 2022 as improving conditions in the Americas and Asia Pacific offset weakness in Europe. 

Financial Highlights

• Group gross profit rose 1.5% on constant currency to £190.5 million, beating analysts' expectation of £187.9 million, according to a company-compiled poll

Regional Performance

Americas

• Americas gross profit jumped 8.9%, driven by US construction and manufacturing demand, while Asia Pacific gross profit grew 14.7%

Asia Pacific

• Michael Page, which recruits white-collar professionals, affirmed that 2026 operating profit will be in line with company-compiled consensus

Industry Comparison

• Larger rival Hays reported on Monday its 14th straight quarterly fall in net fees, as weak hiring in Germany's automotive industry and Britain's private sector outweighed growth in the US and parts of Asia

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Group Q3 gross profit beat expectations at £190.5 m (+1.5% cc vs. forecast £187.9 m) — showing its first growth since 2022 (investegate.co.uk).
  • The Americas surged 8.9%, boosted by strong U.S. demand in construction and manufacturing; Asia Pacific led with 14.7% growth, offsetting European weakness (investegate.co.uk).
  • Michael Page reaffirmed that its 2026 operating profit will align with consensus (around £28 m), reflecting a resilient strategic turnaround (investegate.co.uk).
  • By contrast, rival Hays posted its 14th consecutive quarterly net‑fee decline due to weak hiring in Germany and the UK/Ireland, despite growth in the US and parts of Asia (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Michael Page’s half‑year results to June also showed continued growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific, with operating profit in H1 jumping to £9.7 m from £2.1 m a year earlier (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Michael Page's return to growth in the third quarter?
Improving market conditions in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions offset weakness in Europe, resulting in Michael Page’s return to growth.
How much did Michael Page's group gross profit increase?
Group gross profit rose by 1.5% on constant currency to £190.5 million in the third quarter.
Which regions contributed most to Michael Page's profit growth?
The Americas, with an 8.9% increase, and Asia Pacific, with a 14.7% growth, contributed most to the profit rise.
What sectors drove growth in the Americas for Michael Page?
Growth in the Americas was mainly driven by increased demand in US construction and manufacturing sectors.
How did Michael Page’s performance compare to its rival Hays?
While Michael Page reported growth, rival Hays reported its 14th straight quarterly fall in net fees due to weak hiring in Germany and Britain.

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