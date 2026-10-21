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Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Randstad tops revenue expectations as key labour markets improve

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Randstad Exceeds Revenue Expectations with Key Labour Market Improvements

Randstad's Third Quarter Performance and Labour Market Trends

Organic Revenue Growth Surpasses Forecasts

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Randstad reported organic revenue growth of 3.9% for the third quarter on Wednesday, beating analysts' average forecast of 2.9%, as its Dutch home market returned to growth and North America and Germany continued to show signs of recovery.

Labour Market Health and Economic Indicators

Recruitment firms such as Randstad or Adecco are seen as a gauge of labour-market health and economic momentum because employers adjust hiring plans as the broader economy ebbs and flows.

Regional Revenue Highlights

Germany

• Revenue in Germany grew by 5%, continuing the recovery seen in the second quarter when sales in Europe's biggest economy returned to growth for the first time since early 2023

North America

• Revenue in North America rose 9%, with US operational staffing, which broadly covers blue-collar roles, growing 19% year-on-year

The Netherlands and France

• Revenue in the Netherlands grew 3%, an improvement from a 1% contraction a year ago, while France remained weak with revenue falling 3%

Profitability and Outlook

Gross Margin Performance

• Gross margin, a key profitability measure, was 17.8%, versus a company-compiled consensus of 17.9%

Future Expectations

• Randstad said it expected fourth-quarter gross margin to be broadly stable compared with the third quarter

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic revenue growth of 3.9% in Q3 beat analyst consensus of 2.9%, reflecting a pickup in demand across major markets.
  • North America rose 9%, with U.S. operational staffing up 19%; Germany continued its recovery with 5% growth; the Netherlands returned to growth with 3%, while France lagged at –3%.
  • Gross margin was 17.8%, near expectations, and Randstad forecasts Q4 margins to remain broadly stable.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Randstad's organic revenue grow in Q3?
Randstad's organic revenue grew by 3.9% in the third quarter.
Which regions contributed most to Randstad's Q3 revenue growth?
The Netherlands, Germany, and North America contributed most to the revenue growth, with notable rebounds in these markets.
How did Randstad's gross margin in Q3 compare to expectations?
Randstad's gross margin was 17.8%, slightly below the company-compiled consensus of 17.9%.
What was the revenue growth in North America for Randstad?
Revenue in North America rose 9%, with US operational staffing growing 19% year-on-year.
What is Randstad's outlook for the fourth quarter gross margin?
Randstad expects fourth-quarter gross margin to be broadly stable compared with the third quarter.

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