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Finance

Edenred beats quarterly core earnings estimates as mobility grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Edenred Exceeds Quarterly Earnings Forecast Driven by Mobility Sector Gains

Quarterly Financial Performance and Sector Highlights

By Margaux Perrin and Dimitri Rhodes

Oct 21 (Reuters) -

Core Earnings and Operating Profit

French vouchers and benefit cards provider Edenred on Wednesday reported third-quarter core earnings above expectations at €725 million, versus company compiled consensus of €709 million, citing continued growth of its mobility sector.

The operating profit stood at €667 million, also above the company compiled consensus of €658 million.

EBITDA Outlook

• Full-year 2026 EBITDA still seen falling 7% to 10% on a like-for-like basis, translating to 1.22 billion to 1.26 billion euros after third-quarter perimeter effects, versus 1.23 billion to 1.27 billion previously.

Mobility Sector Growth

• Mobility revenue rose 10.7% organically to €202 million, with Beyond Fuel services, including fleet management, tolls, EV charging and VAT recovery, growing at double-digit rates.

Executive Commentary

• "Mobility is a sector which, one might say, is still in its early stages, with many new markets emerging, such as electric vehicles. It is therefore experiencing a faster rate of growth," Edenred executive Virginie Duperat-Vergne said in a press call.

International Market Performance

• In Japan, operating revenue rose more than 50% in the first nine months after authorities more than doubled the legal face-value cap on meal vouchers in April.

Employee Benefits Segment

• Employee benefits revenue fell 5.9% like-for-like to €424 million, hit by Italy's merchant-commission cap effective September 2025 and Brazil's cap and interoperability rules from early 2026.

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin and Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Mobility revenue grew 10.7% organically to €202 million in Q3, powered by double-digit expansion in Beyond Fuel services such as EV charging, fleet management, tolls and VAT recovery.
  • Mobility’s accelerating momentum underscores Edenred’s strategic focus on “Beyond Fuel” offerings, which have been steadily gaining in share and contributing to accelerated global growth.
  • Despite regulatory headwinds in Benefits & Engagement (notably in Italy and Brazil), Edenred maintained solid overall performance and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 EBITDA guidance of €1.22–1.26 billion (–7 % to –10 % like‑for‑like).

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Edenred perform in its latest quarterly earnings?
Edenred reported Q3 core earnings of €725 million, beating consensus estimates of €709 million, with operating profit at €667 million.
What fueled the growth in Edenred's quarterly results?
The mobility sector drove growth, with mobility revenue rising 10.7% organically to €202 million and strong gains in Beyond Fuel services.
How did Edenred's employee benefits segment perform?
Employee benefits revenue fell 5.9% like-for-like to €424 million, impacted by regulatory caps in Italy and Brazil.
What is the outlook for Edenred's full-year 2026 EBITDA?
Full-year 2026 EBITDA is expected to fall 7% to 10% on a like-for-like basis, translating to €1.22–1.26 billion after Q3 perimeter effects.
How did Edenred perform in Japan during the quarter?
Edenred's operating revenue in Japan rose over 50% in the first nine months, boosted by an increase in the meal voucher face-value cap.

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