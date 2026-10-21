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Finance

Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Getinge Surpasses Q3 Profit Forecasts Driven by Strategic Pricing & Product Mix

Q3 Earnings Overview and Key Performance Drivers

Strong Core Earnings and Market Expectations

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge reported third-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Wednesday, helped by a favourable product mix and disciplined pricing.

Strategic Responses to Tariff Pressures

The maker of products for surgery, intensive care and sterilisation has spent the past year countering pressure from higher US import tariffs by raising prices, cutting costs and adjusting its supply chain.

Financial Highlights

• Getinge's adjusted EBITA rose 18% to 1.28 billion Swedish crowns ($129 million) in the quarter. Analysts were expecting 1.19 billion crowns on average, a company-provided poll showed.

Impact of Tariffs and Currency Effects

• The group, which manufactures more than 60% of its products in the US, said its third-quarter adjusted EBITA margin benefited from 45 million crowns in tariff refunds and about 36 million crowns from year-on-year currency effects.

CEO Commentary on Tariff Situation

• "In the quarter, we actually had higher tariff costs than refunds," CEO Mattias Perjos told Reuters, adding that Getinge had received a full refund of tariffs paid under IEEPA but was now paying new tariffs, mainly the 10% levy on EU goods entering the United States.

Growth in Orders and Future Outlook

• Getinge's quarterly orders rose 2.6% organically, marking an eleventh straight quarter of growth, driven by its Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows units.

Sales Forecast and Product Portfolio

• The company, whose products include ventilators and equipment for operating rooms, confirmed its forecast of organic sales growth of 3% to 5% for 2026, compared with 4.9% last year.

Market Reaction

• Shares were up 1.9% as of 0750 GMT.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.9102 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak; Editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITA of SEK 1.28 billion tops expectations of SEK 1.19 billion, driven by pricing and product mix benefits, plus SEK 45 million in tariff refunds and SEK 36 million from currency effects.
  • Organic orders rose 2.6%—eleventh consecutive quarter—led by Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows, reinforcing steady demand.
  • Getinge reiterates its 2026 organic sales growth guidance of 3–5%, while navigating U.S. tariffs (notably a 10% EU tariff) and leveraging cost, supply chain, and pricing strategies to protect margins.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Getinge's Q3 adjusted EBITA increase?
Getinge's adjusted EBITA rose 18% to 1.28 billion Swedish crowns ($129 million) in the third quarter.
What factors contributed to Getinge beating profit estimates?
A favourable product mix, disciplined pricing, and tariff refunds contributed to Getinge's higher-than-expected Q3 profits.
How have US import tariffs impacted Getinge?
Getinge countered US tariff pressures by raising prices, cutting costs, adjusting supply chains, and received some tariff refunds.
What is Getinge’s outlook for organic sales growth?
Getinge confirmed its forecast of organic sales growth between 3% to 5% for 2026.
Which Getinge units drove order growth?
Order growth was primarily driven by Getinge's Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows units.

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