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Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Russian Oil Price Used for Tax Jumps 60% Above Budgeted Level in October

Russian Oil Price Surge and Its Impact on Government Finances

Current Oil Price Trends

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The rouble-denominated price of Russian oil used for tax calculations has averaged about 60% above the level assumed in the federal budget so far this month, providing a boost for government finances, Reuters calculations showed on Wednesday.

War in the Middle East and related supply disruption have kept global oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Recent Tax Calculation Data

Reuters calculations showed the tax price of Russian oil averaged 8,699 roubles ($103.4) per barrel in the first three weeks of October, about 11% higher than in September.

If oil prices and the rouble exchange hold steady until the end of the month, the rouble-denominated price of Russian oil used for tax calculations will average 8,387 roubles ($100,2) per barrel, which will be the highest level since March 2022, Reuters calculations showed. 

Government Budget Assumptions

For budget revenue calculations, the government assumed a Russian oil price of $59 per barrel and an exchange rate of 92.2 roubles to the dollar, equivalent to 5,440 roubles per barrel.

Budget Deficit and Fiscal Policy

Russia expects a budget deficit equal to 3% of gross domestic product in 2026, almost double its original target and higher than last year.

The government raised taxes this year to help fund spending on the war in Ukraine and had aimed to reduce the budget deficit to 1.6% of GDP from 2.6% in 2025. However, the deficit for January to August had already reached 2.5% of GDP.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The average tax‑calculation price of Russian oil in early October is about 8,699 roubles per barrel (≈$103.4), roughly 60% higher than the budget base of 5,440 roubles (based on $59 and 92.2 RUB/USD)
  • If current oil prices and exchange rates persist, October’s average tax price could reach 8,387 roubles ($100.2), the highest since March 2022
  • Russia’s 2026 budget was built on conservative oil price assumptions; this windfall helps offset a nearly doubled budget deficit (~3 % of GDP) driven by war spending

Frequently Asked Questions

How much above budget is the Russian oil price used for tax calculations?
The Russian oil price used for tax calculations has averaged about 60% above the federal budget assumption so far in October.
What is the current rouble-denominated price of Russian oil for tax?
In the first three weeks of October, it averaged 8,699 roubles ($103.4) per barrel, about 11% higher than in September.
What price per barrel did the Russian government assume in the budget?
The government assumed a Russian oil price of $59 per barrel and an exchange rate of 92.2 roubles to the dollar.
How does this impact Russia’s budget deficit?
Higher oil prices support government finances, but Russia still expects a budget deficit equal to 3% of GDP in 2026, almost double its previous target.
Why are Russian oil prices elevated?
The war in the Middle East and related supply disruptions have kept global oil prices above $100 per barrel.

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