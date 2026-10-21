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Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Markets Luxury Brands

Moncler Q3 Revenue Flat Amid Weaker Tourist Spending in Europe

Moncler’s Third Quarter Financial Performance Overview

(Corrects revenue growth at Stone Island in paragraph 2 to 5% not 4%, and Moncler's revenue growth in Asia in last paragraph)

Revenue Results and Brand Performance

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear group Moncler reported broadly flat third-quarter revenue at constant exchange rates on Wednesday, feeling the effects of a decline in Europe driven by weaker tourist spending.

Moncler Brand Revenue

The performance was also weighed down by the core Moncler brand, known for its puffer jackets, which posted a 1% decline in revenue during the quarter. The group's smaller Stone Island label helped to underpin results, recording a 5% increase in revenue.

Group Revenue Figures

Group revenue for the July-September period totalled €606 million ($680 million), above analysts' consensus expectations of €597 million compiled by the company.

Seasonality and Regional Performance

Impact of Seasonality

Given Moncler's predominantly winter-focused business, the third quarter accounts for only a limited share of annual revenue, although the company has sought in recent years to reduce seasonality and broaden its product offering.

Regional Revenue Breakdown

Europe

Third-quarter revenue at the Moncler brand fell 8% in Europe, while sales in the Americas rose 2%, marking a slowdown from previous quarters. In Asia, the brand posted mid single-digit growth.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8914 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa AnzolinEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 group revenue around €605–606 million, broadly flat vs prior year, beating expectations of €597 million
  • Moncler brand revenue fell ~1%, with Europe down 8% from weak tourist demand; Americas up modestly; Asia delivered mid‑single‑digit growth
  • Stone Island posted ~5% growth in Q3, supported by double‑digit growth in Asia and the Americas, helping cushion overall results

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Moncler's Q3 2023 revenue?
Moncler's third quarter revenue totalled €606 million, exceeding analysts' consensus expectations.
How did the Moncler brand perform in Europe during Q3?
The Moncler brand posted an 8% decline in revenue in Europe, impacted by weaker tourist spending.
What revenue growth did Stone Island report?
Stone Island recorded a 5% increase in revenue during the third quarter.
How did Moncler's sales perform in the Americas and Asia?
Sales in the Americas rose 2%, while in Asia, the Moncler brand posted mid single-digit growth.
How does seasonality affect Moncler's business?
Moncler's business is predominantly winter-focused, making Q3 a limited share of annual revenue, though the company is working to reduce seasonality.

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