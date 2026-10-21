GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU leaders to discuss 2027 money for Ukraine, next EU budget on November 26-27 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU leaders to discuss 2027 money for Ukraine, next EU budget on November 26-27

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU Leaders to Tackle 2027 Ukraine Funding Needs and Budget Planning in November

EU Summit to Address Ukraine's Financial Gap and Future Budget

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European leaders will seek to agree on how to finance Ukraine's €70 billion unmet needs in 2027 at a special summit on November 26 and 27 where they will also discuss the EU's next long-term budget, an official from the bloc involved in preparations said.

Ukraine's Ongoing Financial Needs

Ukraine, which has fought a Russian invasion since 2022, needs clarity on how to cover its financing gap for next year. 

EU Budget Planning and Political Considerations

EU governments, meanwhile, need to agree on the bloc's 2028-2034 budget this year before campaigns for elections next year in France, Italy, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Finland and Slovakia politicise the issue.

Current Funding Status for Ukraine

Ukraine's 2026 funding is already covered, with some €31 billion from the EU still awaiting disbursement this year as soon as Kyiv votes through agreed reforms. The money comes from a total of €45 billion that the EU has for Ukraine this year, €14 billion of which has already been disbursed.

Future Funding Challenges

There is another €45 billion ($50 billion) from the EU for Ukraine for 2027, but Ukraine's needs will be much higher because the war with Russia is dragging on. The 27-nation EU had been counting on non-members such as Norway, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and Britain to contribute a total of yet another €45 billion spread over 2026 and 2027. 

Unmet Funding and Potential Solutions

But EU officials say not all of that money has materialised and with Ukraine's funding gap for 2027 now estimated at around €70 billion despite the planned EU contribution, EU countries will have to agree on some new form of financing, possibly another loan.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The summit on November 26–27, 2026 aims to secure clarity and agreement on how to cover Ukraine’s €70 billion financing shortfall in 2027, beyond already planned EU and external contributions. (lemonde.fr)
  • EU leaders must finalize the multiannual financial framework (MFF) for 2028–2034 before the end of 2026 to allow legislative adoption in 2027, ahead of 2028 start. Deal urgency is driven by looming elections across several member states in 2027. (consilium.europa.eu)
  • Despite €45 billion allocated for Ukraine in 2026 (with €14 billion disbursed and €31 billion pending), and another €45 billion pledged for 2027, a significant gap remains. EU and partner contributions haven’t fully materialized, pointing to potential new financing tools or loans. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will EU leaders discuss Ukraine's 2027 funding needs?
EU leaders will meet at a special summit on November 26 and 27 to discuss Ukraine's unmet financial needs for 2027.
How much is Ukraine's estimated funding gap for 2027?
Ukraine's funding gap for 2027 is estimated at around €70 billion, despite planned EU contributions.
What part of Ukraine's funding has already been covered?
Ukraine's 2026 funding is already covered, with some €31 billion from the EU awaiting disbursement after reforms are implemented.
What other topics will EU leaders address at the November summit?
Alongside Ukraine's financing, EU leaders will also discuss the bloc's next long-term budget for 2028-2034.
Which non-EU countries were expected to contribute to Ukraine's funding?
Norway, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, and Britain were expected to collectively contribute €45 billion over 2026 and 2027.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for CVC explores Verisure take-private bid a year after listing, FT reports

CVC explores Verisure take-private bid a year after listing, FT reports

Image for Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe

Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe

Image for Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level

Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level

Image for Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says

Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says

Image for Puig beats sales forecasts as makeup growth offsets skin care dip

Puig beats sales forecasts as makeup growth offsets skin care dip

Image for UK regulator ends Home REIT investigation

UK regulator ends Home REIT investigation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products
BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products
Image for As Russia penalises European firms over Ukraine, US rivals largely spared
As Russia penalises European firms over Ukraine, US rivals largely spared
Image for Explainer-What is PHP and why did it take government websites offline?
Explainer-What is PHP and why did it take government websites offline?
Image for US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid
US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid
Image for Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks
Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks
Image for Borrowing Against a Concentrated Stake? Read the Call Terms First
Borrowing Against a Concentrated Stake? Read the Call Terms First
Image for Factbox-Websites taken offline over PHP risks
Factbox-Websites taken offline over PHP risks
Image for Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday
Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday
Image for Fineco CEO says keeping technology in-house key as AI use grows
Fineco CEO says keeping technology in-house key as AI use grows
Image for Italian retailers warn of food shortages caused by truck drivers' protest
Italian retailers warn of food shortages caused by truck drivers' protest
Image for Thyssenkrupp to spin off materials trading division on October 28
Thyssenkrupp to spin off materials trading division on October 28
Image for Nvidia's Huang hails Europe's AI potential, flanked by robot ducks
Nvidia's Huang hails Europe's AI potential, flanked by robot ducks
View All Finance Posts