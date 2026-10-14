GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU Leaders Debate China Trade Tactics Amid Rising Exports and Industrial Risks

European Summit Addresses Trade, Industry, and Political Challenges

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday to weigh up the future of trading ties with China, whose surging exports of cars and other manufactured goods are threatening to harm local industry and cause mass layoffs across Europe.

Other topics for the two-day meeting range from Ukraine - including US President Donald Trump's diesel deal with Russia - to the Middle East, defence, migration, the EU's long-term budget and moves to enlarge the 27-country bloc.

Domestic Pressures on Key EU Leaders

For some, the summit may mark a welcome break from domestic troubles. French President Emmanuel Macron is facing student protests and sharp bond losses over a budget deadlock, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is struggling to get his coalition on track after regional vote defeats, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez trails in polls before an election.

Across Europe, mainstream politicians are under pressure from far-right and nationalist parties buoyed by a sense among many voters that the economy is not generating enough wealth to fund the levels of public services they expect.

Industrial Risks and Economic Pressures

Twin challenges of cheap Chinese exports and higher US tariffs are putting further pressure on the region's industrial base and leading in some cases to job losses - such as the 100,000 to go at Germany's Volkswagen.

Growing Trade Deficit with China

Against that backdrop, EU leaders will start on Thursday by discussing whether a preliminary deal sketched out with Beijing to stem a surge of hybrid car imports is a good enough first step to keep talking to China about a wider trade understanding, rather than envisaging tougher restrictions.

Franco-German proposals have already been presented for possible measures to rein in a goods deficit with China that hit €360 billion ($402 billion) last year and was already €200 billion in the first six months of 2026.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said such a deficit was "unsustainable" and promised the EU would use every possible means to reduce it.

Shifting EU Trade Policy Focus

The EU executive's focus has shifted away from improving access for European companies to Chinese markets and towards allowing China to sell less into the bloc. Trade deficits exist in many sectors, including machinery, textiles, basic metals, chemicals and cars.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic called the EU-China deal last week a "very good result" but cautioned that it was only a first step in the wider process of rebalancing.

EU leaders are likely to tell the Commission to keep up its dialogue with Beijing, while determining whether to take further measures. But a senior Commission official said on Monday that dialogue alone was unlikely to complete the job.

Proposed Measures and Future Steps

Last week's Franco-German paper said there was an urgent need for measures to deal with imports of chemicals and PET - the plastic widely used in packaging. It also called for measures to limit companies' reliance on single sources for critical supplies and to strike back quickly against countries that harm the bloc.

The Commission is likely to propose the first such measure in December, even if leaders this week decide to keep talking to China in the meantime.

German U-Turn on China Trade Policy

The joint paper marks a U-turn for Germany, which only two years ago was a vocal critic of EU plans to impose tariffs on China-built electric vehicles. Now, it has signed up to France's protectionist stance.

"It is significant that a policy switch that had been boiling under the surface in Berlin for the last few weeks and months, is now official," said Sander Tordoir, chief economist at the Centre for European Reform. "And it is significant that the two most important EU member states clearly see eye to eye on how to deal with the second China shock."

Political Stakes for Macron and Sanchez

Macron lost his parliamentary majority in 2024, so European policy is one of the few remaining levers through which he can still exert political influence and try to shape his legacy - he has to step aside next year when his presidential term ends.

Sanchez, who has pressed for a softer line towards Beijing as his country welcomes Chinese investment, could meanwhile be out of office after a snap election he called for November 29 as polls show the centre- and far-right could win enough votes to form a government.

Other Key Leaders and Regional Dynamics

By contrast, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni enter the summit from positions of relative political strength, although rising inflation and energy costs are hampering Italy.

The government's agenda in Poland has been stymied by the nationalist president and weariness towards refugees and fears of war in Ukraine spilling across the border have pushed voters towards far-right parties.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris, Aislinn Laing in Madrid, Giselda Vagnoni in Rome and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Mark John and Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • EU’s goods trade deficit with China reached approximately €360 billion in 2025—a daily shortfall nearing €1 billion—raising alarm over industrial job losses (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)
  • EU considering interim deal to curb Chinese hybrid car imports as a first step; discussions ongoing over broader measures to rebalance imports across chemicals, machinery, vehicles (apnews.com)
  • Germany shifts from resisting EV tariffs to aligning with France’s protective stance; EU likely to propose first concrete trade restrictions by December (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU leaders concerned about trade with China?
Surging Chinese exports of cars and manufactured goods threaten European industries and may result in major job losses.
What measures is the EU considering against Chinese imports?
EU leaders are discussing preliminary deals to stem hybrid car imports and potential wider restrictions to reduce the trade deficit.
How large is the EU's trade deficit with China?
The EU's goods deficit with China reached €360 billion last year and €200 billion in the first half of 2026.
Which European industries are affected by Chinese imports?
Key impacted sectors include machinery, textiles, basic metals, chemicals, and cars.
What policy changes have occurred in Germany and France?
Germany has joined France in backing protectionist measures, marking a policy shift toward restricting Chinese imports.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September

German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September

Image for Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models

Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models

Image for MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says

MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says

Image for UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports

UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports

Image for China says it is willing to work with EU to boost stability of trade ties

China says it is willing to work with EU to boost stability of trade ties

Image for Lonza sets new mid-term targets, confirms 2026 outlook

Lonza sets new mid-term targets, confirms 2026 outlook

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for LSEG teams up with NVIDIA for faster market data processing
LSEG teams up with NVIDIA for faster market data processing
Image for Nvidia pledges $250 million to boost UK AI safety research
Nvidia pledges $250 million to boost UK AI safety research
Image for UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
Image for Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Image for Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion
Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion
Image for ASML will be unable to meet AI-driven customer demand in 2027, 2028
ASML will be unable to meet AI-driven customer demand in 2027, 2028
Image for How European stocks can weather higher energy prices
How European stocks can weather higher energy prices
Image for Morning Bid: Let the doves sing
Morning Bid: Let the doves sing
Image for China auto group says China EU trade consensus aids industry stability
China auto group says China EU trade consensus aids industry stability
Image for Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland
Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland
Image for ECB's Lagarde says solution to French debt woes is at home
ECB's Lagarde says solution to French debt woes is at home
Image for Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder sees 'window of opportunity' for steel spin-off
Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder sees 'window of opportunity' for steel spin-off
View All Finance Posts