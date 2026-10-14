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Finance

Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Irish Public Sector Workers Strike Nationwide Amid Pay Negotiation Deadlock

By Padraic Halpin

Nationwide Strike Disrupts Public Services

DUBLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Much of Ireland's public sector ground to a halt on Wednesday as workers staged the country's first widespread strike since the height of the financial crisis in 2009, in a dispute with the government over the terms of pay talks.

Around 300,000 teachers, health workers, civil servants and other public sector employees were due to picket workplaces including parliament, after trade unions and ministers failed for months to agree on the basis for negotiations on public sector pay rises.

Union Demands and Government Response

Unions insist pay must outstrip inflation and be addressed before other issues, such as productivity, citing cost-of-living pressures on workers. Ministers have rejected those conditions saying they represent a break with previous agreements.

Cost-of-Living Pressures on Workers

"Our members are angry. We have young teachers who can't afford to repair their cars because they don't have enough money. We have people commuting 100 kilometres because of the housing crisis," said Michael Gillespie, general secretary of the Teachers' Union of Ireland.

"They don't feel the government is taking into account the cost of living crisis that they're experiencing every day."

Historical Context and Recent Developments

A series of pay agreements has maintained industrial peace since the deep pay cuts that prompted the 2009 walkout. While Ireland's economy and public finances are among the strongest in Europe, high prices have eroded many of those gains.

Union Anger Over Government Concessions to Other Protesters

Union leaders also expressed anger when fuel protesters won concessions from government by blockading oil infrastructure in April, warning at the time that their bargaining strategy would reflect the "new rules of engagement".

Impact on Public Services

Essential services, including emergency hospital departments, will be maintained on Wednesday, while public transport will operate as normal. Fire and ambulance services will run a reduced service, and hospitals have warned of "significant and widespread" disruption, with thousands of procedures cancelled.

Government Reaction and Next Steps

"It's deeply disappointing and regrettable that the trade union leaders have decided not to engage in substantive talks," Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers told national broadcaster RTE.

A second strike day is scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, if the impasse is not broken.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the first major public sector strike since 2009, highlighting deep frustration over stalled pay talks and prolonged cost‑of‑living pressures (workplacerelations.ie).
  • Unions argue that past pay increases have been eroded by inflation—cumulative pay rises around 16–17 % since 2024 versus inflation of over 20 %—and insist pay must lead negotiations (ahcps.ie).
  • Government officials, noting the rising public pay bill, say they remain ready to negotiate but oppose pre‑determining outcomes before talks; they stress fiscal sustainability and have made late efforts to avert the strike (irishtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Irish public sector workers striking?
They are striking due to a deadlock in pay negotiations with the government, demanding pay rises that outpace inflation.
How many public sector workers are involved in the strike?
Around 300,000 teachers, health workers, civil servants, and other public employees are participating.
What services are affected by the strike in Ireland?
Essential services like emergency hospital departments and public transport continue, but hospitals and fire services are disrupted, with thousands of procedures cancelled.
When was the last nationwide public sector strike in Ireland?
The last major public sector strike in Ireland occurred in 2009 during the financial crisis.
Is another strike planned if negotiations fail?
Yes, a second strike day is scheduled for October 21 if the impasse continues.

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