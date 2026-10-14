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German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Economy Germany

German Wholesale Prices Rise by 8.7% in September, Official Data Reveals

German Wholesale Price Data for September

Year-on-Year Comparison

Oct 14 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices rose by 8.7% in September compared with the same month last year, according to data released by the federal statistics office on Wednesday.

Further Information from the Federal Statistics Office

The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Daria BogdanskaEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Wholesale price growth jumped to 8.7% in September from 6.8% in August, marking one of the steepest increases recently (destatis.de).
  • The surge is being driven largely by higher costs for energy products and raw materials amid geopolitical tensions (destatis.de).
  • Persistent wholesale inflation could spill over into consumer prices, potentially complicating Germany’s inflation outlook (destatis.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German wholesale prices increase in September?
German wholesale prices rose by 8.7% in September compared to the same month last year.
What is the source of the German wholesale price data?
The data was released by Germany's federal statistics office.
Where can more detailed economic data be found?
More detailed economic data is available on the federal statistics office's website.

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