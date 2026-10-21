GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Pound gains against dollar, euro as inflation data cements future rate hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pound gains against dollar, euro as inflation data cements future rate hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Pound Gains on Inflation Data, Rate Hike Bets Drive Sterling Near Monthly Highs

Sterling Strengthens Amid Inflation Surge and Rate Hike Expectations

By Shashwat Chauhan

Inflation Data Fuels Sterling Rally

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The pound rose slightly against both the euro and the dollar on Wednesday after a hotter-than-anticipated inflation reading solidified bets of a Bank of England interest rate hike next month.

Sterling was last up 0.1% at $1.339, holding near its highest level in about a month. It rose 0.2% against the euro, up for the fifth straight session and at its strongest in 17 months, pinning the European common currency down at 83.80 pence.

Consumer Price Inflation Surges

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.5% after a 3.1% increase in August, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.4% in the 12 months to September as the surge in energy prices caused by the Iran war gathered steam.

Labour Market and Economic Outlook

This comes after data on Tuesday showed British workers have seen another modest rise in the pace of pay growth and there were other hints of a small recovery in the jobs market.

Rate Hike Projections

"Strong growth, stable or falling labour market slack and surging inflation mean the MPC will hike in November. We expect another hike in February and are very close to adding a third in May, or earlier," Pantheon Macroeconomics economists said in a note.

Money market data showed traders are nearly fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike in November. Expectations currently are for four rate hikes by the middle of next year, according to LSEG-compiled data.

Sterling and Euro Performance

The pound has gained close to 2% against the euro this month, on pace for its best monthly showing since May 2023. It has also gained almost 1% against the dollar so far this month.

The euro has suffered against most currency pairs recently, with traders remaining cautious on the single currency as France grapples with widespread anti-government protests and a worsening fiscal outlook that has pushed its 10-year borrowing costs towards 24-year highs.

Upcoming UK Budget in Focus

Focus would now be on British finance minister John Healey's first budget, which is to be delivered next week.

Fiscal Measures and Market Reactions

Earlier this month, Healey said his budget would include measures to reinforce the resilience of Britain's economy to the Iran war energy price shock and offer "a bit of breathing space" to the country.

"The key question for markets is whether the low-key budget does little to dent any credibility ahead of bigger spending, tax and borrowing decisions next year," Deutsche Bank economists said in a note.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • UK consumer inflation accelerated more than anticipated, rising from 3.1% in August to 3.5% in September, exceeding the Reuters poll forecast of 3.4% and the BoE’s own projection of about 3.0%
  • Markets are now pricing in a near-certain 25‑basis‑point Bank of England rate increase in November, with data suggesting potential additional hikes early next year
  • External factors, including a softer US dollar and weaker oil prices, are also supporting sterling’s strength alongside domestic inflation signals

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound strengthen against the dollar and euro?
The pound strengthened due to higher-than-expected UK inflation, boosting bets on a Bank of England interest rate hike.
What was the latest UK inflation rate reported?
UK consumer price inflation rose to 3.5% in September, up from 3.1% in August.
How are money markets responding to UK rate hike expectations?
Markets are nearly fully pricing in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of England in November.
How has the pound performed against the euro and dollar this month?
The pound gained close to 2% against the euro and nearly 1% against the dollar in October.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Husqvarna looks east as Chinese rivals chip away at robot lawnmower lead

Husqvarna looks east as Chinese rivals chip away at robot lawnmower lead

Image for Ukraine's Fire Point gets $113 million state loan guarantee in Denmark

Ukraine's Fire Point gets $113 million state loan guarantee in Denmark

Image for UK's FTSE 100 pauses as hot inflation report outweighs energy boost

UK's FTSE 100 pauses as hot inflation report outweighs energy boost

Image for Tesla-SpaceX deal: Wall St says inevitable but Musk says it's not certain

Tesla-SpaceX deal: Wall St says inevitable but Musk says it's not certain

Image for Global diesel prices seen staying high despite Trump's deal with Russia

Global diesel prices seen staying high despite Trump's deal with Russia

Image for Booking.com targeted in EU investigation into phishing scams, fraudulent listings

Booking.com targeted in EU investigation into phishing scams, fraudulent listings

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Heineken ordered to pay €111 million in damages, interest to Greek rival
Heineken ordered to pay €111 million in damages, interest to Greek rival
Image for How cheap Chinese antibiotics threaten Europe's last major penicillin plant
How cheap Chinese antibiotics threaten Europe's last major penicillin plant
Image for Einride expands Nvidia partnership to deploy AI reasoning model for self-driving trucks
Einride expands Nvidia partnership to deploy AI reasoning model for self-driving trucks
Image for End of an era? How the Hermes Birkin bag is losing its scarcity appeal
End of an era? How the Hermes Birkin bag is losing its scarcity appeal
Image for Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety
Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety
Image for Exclusive-Hungary finance minister hopes deficit cuts pave way for 2032 euro entry
Exclusive-Hungary finance minister hopes deficit cuts pave way for 2032 euro entry
Image for French 10-year bond yields hit 5%, highest since 2002
French 10-year bond yields hit 5%, highest since 2002
Image for Italy's births set to sink to a record low in 2026
Italy's births set to sink to a record low in 2026
Image for Super Micro climbs after upbeat forecast shows robust AI demand
Super Micro climbs after upbeat forecast shows robust AI demand
Image for ECB says AI, greener economy help euro zone weather energy shock
ECB says AI, greener economy help euro zone weather energy shock
Image for UK annual house prices rise at weakest pace since March, ONS says
UK annual house prices rise at weakest pace since March, ONS says
Image for Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix
Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix
View All Finance Posts