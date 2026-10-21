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Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Netflix Shares Slide as Weak Profit and Ad Forecast Stir Investor Concerns

Netflix Faces Mounting Challenges Amid Slowing Growth

Stock Performance and Market Value Impact

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Netflix shares dropped 6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company cut its full-year advertising forecast and issued a tepid fourth-quarter profit outlook, deepening concerns about slowing viewership and revenue growth.

The stock has declined more than 26% this year and, if current losses hold, the streaming giant is set to shed about $17 billion of its market value.

Competitive Landscape and Viewer Preferences

The share performance underscores the mounting challenges facing Netflix, from losing a bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery earlier this year to defending its paid subscription model against free digital rivals and competing in an increasingly consolidated streaming market.

As viewers shift toward free, user-generated platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, Netflix is also contending with changing preferences in favor of short-form video over premium content.

Industry Expert Insights

"Netflix is still the leader in streaming, but the competitive landscape for people's attention is much broader than streaming alone, particularly with the growth of short-form video," said Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot.

The company needs to ensure its content remains compelling enough to keep viewers engaged, rather than simply retaining them as subscribers, Barringer said.

Restructuring and Strategic Shifts

Netflix is also undergoing a restructuring after cutting about 6% of its workforce and reshuffling its leadership team this month.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on Tuesday the company plans to focus on its core business of producing quality TV shows and movies to make Netflix a must-have service, and the recent executive shakeup was a step toward that goal.

Market Reactions and Valuation

At least 14 brokerages have lowered their price targets on the stock after the results, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Netflix trades at nearly 18.28 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared with 14.76 times for Walt Disney and 6.26 times for Comcast, underscoring the premium investors place on the streaming giant.

(Reporting by Kanishka Ajmera in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Purvi Agarwal; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Netflix cut its full-year ad revenue forecast to approximately $2.7 billion, down from $3 billion, citing slower-than-expected rollout of advertising technologies, with advertising expected to comprise just ~5.3% of revenue in 2026 (investing.com).
  • Despite solid Q3 results—revenue grew 11.8% to $12.87 billion and EPS came in at $0.87—Netflix issued a weaker-than-expected Q4 outlook (revenue ~$13.4 billion, EPS $0.67), falling short of analyst estimates and indicating a deceleration in growth (investing.com).
  • Netflix is undertaking its largest workforce reduction since 2022, cutting about 6% of its global staff (~1,000 jobs), particularly in product, tech, legal, and HR, as part of cost rationalization amid intensifying competition from ad-supported and short-form video rivals (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Netflix shares drop?
Netflix shares dropped after the company cut its full-year advertising forecast and issued a weaker fourth-quarter profit outlook.
How much market value has Netflix lost this year?
Netflix has declined more than 26% this year, potentially shedding about $17 billion in market value.
What challenges is Netflix facing in the streaming market?
Netflix faces stiff competition from both premium competitors and free, user-generated platforms like YouTube and TikTok, amid shifting viewer preferences.
What steps is Netflix taking to address these challenges?
Netflix is restructuring, cutting about 6% of its workforce, reshuffling leadership, and focusing on producing quality content.
How do Netflix’s earnings multiples compare to competitors?
Netflix trades at 18.28 times expected earnings, higher than Walt Disney (14.76) and Comcast (6.26), reflecting its market premium.

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