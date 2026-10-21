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End of an era? How the Hermes Birkin bag is losing its scarcity appeal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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End of an era? How the Hermes Birkin bag is losing its scarcity appeal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Luxury Goods Markets

Hermes Birkin Bag: Scarcity Diminishes, Resale Prices Drop in Luxury Market

The Changing Dynamics of the Hermes Birkin Resale Market

By Tassilo Hummel, Helen Reid and Alessandro Parodi

PARIS/LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - London-based Cai Baochun used to make a hefty profit reselling Hermes' famed Birkin bags for more than double their $10,000 retail price. Now he has stopped stockpiling them as second-hand prices fall.

“I don’t want to lose money,” said Cai, who started selling the bags on online platforms such as Vestiaire Collective and on social media in 2020 and rode a pandemic-era luxury spending boom.

The resale value of unworn Birkins sold as second-hand online has dropped by more than $6,000 from its 2022 peak, he said.

The decline reflects a broader shift in the market for one of luxury's most exclusive products whose appeal and success have been driven by scarcity.

Increasing supply of Birkin bags in the second-hand market is depressing resale premiums, according to resellers, industry consultants and analysts interviewed by Reuters, raising questions about a strategy that helped propel Hermes to become one of the world's most profitable luxury companies.

Named after the late British-French actor Jane Birkin, the handbag has been central to Hermes' performance. Between 2015 and 2025, group annual sales tripled to €16 billion ($18 billion) while its market value surged. Last year, Hermes posted an operating margin of 41%, above that of rivals including Chanel, Kering-owned Gucci and LVMH's leather and fashion division, which includes Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Resale Market Under Pressure

All of that was underpinned by an aura of exclusivity.

Six resellers who source bags directly from Hermes shoppers said access to a Birkin is generally linked to spending on Hermes scarves, clothes and shoes, although the exact policy differs between regions and stores. Two estimated customers typically spend $10,000 to $20,000 before being offered the Birkin or the Kelly, the brand's other popular bag.

Hermes, which says a Birkin takes 15 hours to craft, does not disclose its selling policies or how many bags it makes. It declined to comment for this story.

Of the nine Birkin resellers Reuters interviewed in the US, Europe and Asia, six said resale prices had fallen over the past year as more handbags became available, while five reported softer demand.

Shifting Demand and Pricing Trends

Antoinette Hunter, who founded luxury handbag reseller Lilac Blue in 2007, said when she got the first request for a Birkin, few people knew the bag. She eventually sourced one from a member of Japan’s royal family.

Acquiring Birkins is no longer a challenge, Hunter said, but it's harder to make money from resales. She said the price for an unworn black Birkin 25 bag, one of the most sought-after models, has fallen by around £4,000 ($5,336) since 2022, to around £24,000. Cai, who sells via Vestiaire Collective and Instagram, says his price for the bag is around £20,000.

Hermes sells the same model for £9,390 in Britain, a Hermes sales assistant in London said.

Although Hunter still sees plenty of demand for Hermès bags, particularly the most high-end ones, she said the decline in resale prices might dissuade some from buying directly from Hermes.

"If Hermes continues to raise the prices, and the prices on the resale market continue to drop, that margin gets squeezed, and perhaps it will become less appealing," she said.

Resale Premiums Narrowing

Brokerage Bernstein, which tracks individual auction results, said in a September note the resale price on Birkin 25 bags averaged about 1.7 times the retail tag in the third quarter, down from about 2.6 times at their 2022 peak.

Business Model Under Scrutiny

Hermes' leather goods division, which includes other handbag models, generates 44% of annual group revenue.

For more than a decade, limited supply and strong demand allowed Birkins to command hefty resale premiums, benefiting both Hermes and resellers as the prospects of making a profit via the secondary market encouraged Hermes clients to buy more from the brand.

Production Expansion and Market Impact

"It was a win-win," said Sarah Davis, founder of California-based Fashionphile. The company said its Birkin listings have grown 32-fold in 15 years. The company's website currently lists 212 Birkins on sale.

Hermes has gradually expanded the production of its handcrafted items, opening one workshop per year on average. Meanwhile, the rise of resale platforms such as Vestiaire Collective and The RealReal, alongside vintage boutiques with online shops and social media channels, has made it easier than ever to resell.

The bags and other Hermes items remain highly sought after, resellers said, but the brand is showing some strain.

Financial Performance and Analyst Perspectives

Hermes’ shares have lost nearly 40% of their market value this year, making the brand one of the worst performers among listed luxury companies.

Earlier this month, UBS analysts downgraded Hermes shares to "sell", saying that growing secondary-market supply of Birkins and Kellys could weaken the brand's scarcity-driven business model.

"We believe the nature of the business is changing," they said in a note, estimating that the number of the handbags listed for sale worldwide is now six to seven times higher than before the pandemic.

The company is expected to report quarterly sales growth of 5.2% on Thursday, which would mark its weakest quarterly growth in six years, according to Visible Alpha estimates.

Shifting Consumer Behavior

While leather goods revenue is still expected to grow by 10%, demand for clothing, silk scarves and perfumes is cooling, a sign fewer customers are making the purchases traditionally required to buy a Birkin at a later stage, two equities analysts and two industry consultants said.

Brand Strategy and Future Outlook

Asked in July whether Hermes should slow production to protect the brand, Hermes CEO Axel Dumas told reporters that some people feared making too many bags would hurt its

Key Takeaways

  • Resale premiums for Birkins have declined sharply—from over double retail in 2022 to about 1.4× by late 2025 (≈ 40% gain over retail) (thepillaredit.com).
  • Second‑hand supply has increased and demand cooled; average resale values softened through 2024–2025, but remain above retail—Birkin values steadied around €16,290 mid‑2026 (saclab.com).
  • Despite the correction, Birkins remain resilient relative to Kellys—Birkin resale saw only ~7% correction from 2023 peak vs ~15% for Kelly, and smaller sizes like Birkin 25 retain stronger premiums (moderedux.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Hermes Birkin bag resale prices falling?
Resale prices are dropping due to increased supply of Birkin bags in the second-hand market, which lowers scarcity and premiums.
How has the resale value of Birkin bags changed since 2022?
Unworn Birkin bags have dropped by more than $6,000 from their 2022 peak resale value, with many resellers reporting further declines.
What drives the exclusivity of Hermes Birkin bags?
Exclusivity is driven by limited supply, brand-controlled sales policies, and the need for customers to spend significantly on other Hermes items before they can buy a Birkin.
How might falling resale prices impact Hermes' market strategy?
Lower resale values may reduce the appeal of buying Birkins directly from Hermes, potentially impacting the brand’s sales strategy and demand.
How significant are Birkin sales to Hermes' business?
Hermes' leather goods, including Birkin bags, account for 44% of the company's annual revenue and are central to its profitability.

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