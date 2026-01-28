Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Zelenskiy highlights the need for further work on the US-Ukraine recovery agreement, emphasizing active progress and efficient efforts from Ukraine.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has identified areas in an agreement with the United States on post-war recovery that need to be worked through in more depth, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.
The recovery agreement is part of wider deal on ending the nearly four-year war with Russia.
"Work with the American side is progressing actively, and on the Ukrainian side we are working with maximum efficiency," Zelenskiy said on X.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
