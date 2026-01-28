Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Maersk reports that severe weather is disrupting cargo flows across Europe, affecting trade routes in southern, western, and northern regions.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Container shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday that heavy storms and snowfall were disrupting cargo flows across south-west and western Europe.
"The severe conditions are causing significant industry-wide disruptions with vessels sheltering and terminals having to stop operations or working with reduced productivity," Maersk said in an advisory sent to customers.
The company added that terminals in the western Mediterranean have ceased operations, with no timeline for resumption currently available.
"This situation is affecting the entire industry, and due to the severity and uncertainty of the conditions, we expect delays and closures to continue to impact vessels and terminals across the board," it said.
The disruptions also affected cargo flows to and from northern Europe, Maersk said.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
