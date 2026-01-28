Maersk Reports Cargo Flow Disruptions Due to Severe Weather in Europe

Impact of Severe Weather on Cargo Shipping

COPENHAGEN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Container shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday that heavy storms and snowfall were disrupting cargo flows across south-west and western Europe.

Industry-Wide Disruptions

"The severe conditions are causing significant industry-wide disruptions with vessels sheltering and terminals having to stop operations or working with reduced productivity," Maersk said in an advisory sent to customers.

Terminal Operations Affected

The company added that terminals in the western Mediterranean have ceased operations, with no timeline for resumption currently available.

Future Outlook for Cargo Flows

"This situation is affecting the entire industry, and due to the severity and uncertainty of the conditions, we expect delays and closures to continue to impact vessels and terminals across the board," it said.

The disruptions also affected cargo flows to and from northern Europe, Maersk said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)